Kyiv: Shoigu had a Heart Attack
Adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Anton Gerashchenko claims that the Russian Minister of Defense of Russia Sergei Shoigu has suffered a heart attack.
Sergei Shoigu was not seen publicly from March 11 to 24 when he briefly appeared in a video released by Putin. “Shoigu's heart attack came after Putin's harsh accusation of the complete failure of the invasion of Ukraine,” Gerashchenko wrote on Facebook. According to him, Shoigu is currently recovering in hospital.
So far, Russian authorities have not reported Shoigu's health problems, according to the BBC
/BGNES
