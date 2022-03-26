Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has Appeared in Public after a Long Absence (VIDEO)

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu appeared at a military meeting to discuss arms supplies. This is clear from a video released on Saturday by the ministry he heads, Reuters reported. The agency notes that this is Shoigu's first public appearance in more than two weeks.

Kyiv: Shoigu had a Heart Attack

In a video posted on social media, the minister said he had discussed issues related to the military budget and defense orders with the finance ministry.

Russian defense ministry releases this video showing country’s military chief following questions about Sergei Shoigu’s whereaboutspic.twitter.com/lVvde4IjSW — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) March 26, 2022

“We continue to deliver weapons and equipment early through loans. Our priority is long-range high-precision weapons, aircraft equipment and maintaining the readiness of the strategic nuclear forces,” he said.

The meeting was attended by a number of senior army officials, including Chief of General Staff General Valery Gerasimov, who also did not appear in public recently. Shoigu was spotted in a video of a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and Russia's Security Council on Thursday, but he did not take the floor.



/Radio Free Europe Bulgaria

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg