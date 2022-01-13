Bulgarian PM’s Party: “Yesterday’s Protest was a Reckless Hooligan Act”

In a statement, Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov’s Party - "We Continue to Change," described yesterday's protest as a "reckless act of hooliganism."

"Yesterday, 77 people lost their lives in the battle with COVID-19. That's a little less than half of this hall. Organizing people to travel, especially encouraging them not to use personal protective equipment and vaccines on the day marking a record of infected Bulgarians since the beginning of the covid crisis is nothing more than reckless hooliganism," said in a statement from the parliamentary rostrum on behalf of Political Group "We Continue the Change" MP Nikolay Angov in connection with yesterday's protest demanding the suspension of the green certificate.

Angov pointed out that the lives of the protesters are at risk because the deputies, some of them from "Vazrazhdane", who incited this protest – “firstly, they have been vaccinated and secondly if they need medical help, they will ‘wave their deputies' card and they will be admitted to a hospital”l, which he said is a luxury their constituents do not have. Angov thanked the employees of the Ministry of Interior, who yesterday, without using additional funds, thinking about the protesters and their lives, made sure that no one was injured, despite the escalation.

The declaration points out that for two years we have been waking up every morning with numbers of morbidity and deaths over the past 24 hours. The text states that a handful of people, looking at the numbers, see an opportunity for a political dividend while putting their constituents at risk.

"Dear colleagues, it is not the time to succumb to false news and provocations, it is not the time to carry out propaganda that denies science. Let us unite and do everything in our power to save as many lives as possible," Angov appealed. “I urge those who call the vaccine an ‘experimental liquid’ to follow the example of some of their leaders and MPs from 'Vazrazhdane' - to get vaccinated”, the MP insisted.

The declaration states that easing measures is a topic that will be discussed after the current wave.

