Politics | January 9, 2022, Sunday // 12:18
Bulgaria: Turns Out that MPs from “Vazrazhdane” actually have Green Certificates

At least four of the 13 MPs from Vazrazhdane, the party with the strongest anti-vaccination rhetoric in the country, have been vaccinated and have green certificates. This is clear from an investigation by bTV, which was broadcast today - just a few days before the party's protest against the green certificate.

The case of the secretary of "Vazrazhdane" - Nikolay Drenchev, turned out to be exceptional. He got vaccinated with the “Janssen” vaccine on August 19 last year.

However, when confronted by this information, he stated:

"My personal health status is not something I would discuss on television."

The conversation was interrupted by the PR of "Vazrazhdane", who intervened urgently. Shortly after it became clear that he had been caught lying, Drenchev announced that he regretted having been vaccinated and would never do so again.

Another curious case is another MP - Stoyan Taslakov. He was against the green certificate and vaccines, but was “forced by his relatives to protect his 94-year-old grandfather”. All this, despite the party’s claims that this way we could not protect our adult family members.

In addition to the two, Vazrazhdane has two other vaccinated MPs - Daniel Petrov and Ivo Ruschev.

