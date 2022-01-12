Bulgaria: Protest Against the Green Certificate - Attempt to Storm the Parliament (LIVE Feeds)

Bulgaria: Protest Against the Green Certificate Began in front of Parliament

On the day with the newest COVID-19 infections since the beginning of the pandemic, a protest against the green certificate blocked the center of Sofia. Demonstrators tried to storm the parliament building, and a police cordon pushed out the protesters.

Several women and police officers were taken out of the crowd after they felt sick.

Bulgaria: Four police Officers were Injured when Protesters tried to enter the Parliament

Earlier, a young man carrying a gas pistol was arrested. The weapon was confiscated and the detainee was taken to the police station.

The demonstration was organized by the Vazrazhdane political party, which wants the green certificate dropped. Even before the beginning of the protest, the organizers announced that about 10,000 people from all over the country would take part in it.

The Vazrazhdane parliamentary group left the plenary hall during today's sitting of the National Assembly to join the protest.

Meanwhile, the largest police union has called on protesters to avoid escalating tensions. Before the beginning of the demonstration on the square in front of the National Assembly, a water cannon was brought.



/Nova