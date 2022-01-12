Screams and "f*cking vaccines" at the meeting between Vazrazhdane and the Minister of Health

Screams, insults, remarks about "experimental liquid" and "f*cking vaccines" marked the meeting of Vazrazhdane deputies and doctors with the Minister of Health Asena Serbezova.

The conversation took place against the background of the big protest in front of the National Assembly, organized by the parliamentary representation. Demonstrators tried to storm the National Assembly building, demanding the revocation of the green certificate. Later, some of the protesters went to the Ministry of Health.

At a meeting with Minister Serbezova, Chief State Health Inspector Assoc. Prof. Kunchev and Deputy Minister of Health Yordanov from Vazrazhdane insisted on the establishment of a working group to clarify how the green certificate helps against the spread of coronavirus.

According to MP Tsoncho Ganev, the measures that are being introduced divide society and increase tensions.

What the Minister of Health explained

Minister Serbezova explained that the main criteria for introducing measures are the occupancy of intensive care beds and the shortage of medical staff.

"It will be a key moment for us. The system has not been blocked, but it is experiencing difficulties in certain areas, so it is sometimes necessary to stop planned operations. There is an accumulated mood, mistrust, panic, and fear, with which the management of the pandemic began 2 years ago. Now we are reaping the fruits. It was then necessary to explain to the people what was happening, not the news to start with the number of victims, the sick, the body bags... Society is divided," said Minister Serbezova.

We have no dependencies, she said in response to a question from protesters about whether there are dependencies on lobbies - political, pharmaceutical, or foreign governments. "As long as I am a minister, I will not allow dependencies on the ministry," Serbezova added. Asked when the pandemic would end, she quoted experts as saying that this would be the last wave.

“Vaccination should be a voluntary act and I am against mandatory immunization,” she said. "No vaccine protects 100%. The effectiveness of individual vaccines is between 60 and 90%, which means that 30% of people don’t get better from a vaccine, but the remaining 70% of people get protection from the vaccines against severe COVID-19 infection," she said.

A laboratory doctor insists that the National Pandemic Committee be suspended

The laboratory doctor Georgi Todorov joined the conversation, insisting that the National Pandemic Committee be closed because it was unnecessary. According to him, the health authorities are listening to the opinions of "people who have not entered laboratories" and called on Prof. Radka Argirova and Prof. Iva Hristova "to stop going on television" because, according to him, "they have not seen a patient". Todorov demanded that the PCR tests and vaccination points in the subway be abolished, and for "the individual Penchev to stop his spy teams, which frighten people in restaurants." He said an analysis of the shelf life of the tests should be made and the "false-positive-false-negative ratio" checked.

Todorov also spoke out against testing students because "you can't get parents to give their consent to mess with their children's noses." Todorov was categorical to remove the green certificate.

"Please reduce the levels of populism because it is not productive," Minister Serbezova urged, adding that what was happening was not a constructive conversation.

At that moment, MP Ganev intervened, saying that the two doctors - veterinarian Dr. Plamen Paskov and Dr. Georgi Todorov, were present at the meeting only as experts, and asked for a working group to be created in which representatives, designated by them, to analyze the data on morbidity and the effect of the measures. According to him, this is the only way to overcome the division in society on the subject with green certificates, measures, and vaccination.

Someone shouted: "How many people died from your f*cking vaccines?!"

Deputy Minister of Health Assoc. Prof. Georgi Yordanov tried to explain that there are indeed difficulties in communicating with people, but was interrupted by Dr. Paskov:

"Don't play this theater for me! I want to talk about essential issues! I want you to say what you have to offer! The children are threatened that they will not graduate if they stay in distance learning from their teachers. They have to go to school without tests because they are not sick. And the vaccines? I have scientific information about this experimental liquid. How many people have died from your vaccines?! Either you cancel the certificate tomorrow, or this is just demagoguery," Paskov shouted.

In an attempt to restore the normal tone of the conversation, Minister Serbezova explained that a decision to revoke the green certificate could not be made, but a working group with representatives of the protesters could be formed.

Already outside the ministry building, MP Ganev called on Prime Minister Kiril Petkov to go out and talk to people instead of "dealing with how many of the dead have a fake certificate."

Ganev explained to the protesters that the expert group that agreed with the Ministry of Health to be set up would analyze "how much the green certificate reduces the spread of the virus." He also announced that the certificate will not be revoked, but the fight against it will continue.



