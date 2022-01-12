Bulgarian PM: The Green Certificate will not be Revoked

"I am very sorry that I am currently in quarantine, otherwise I would be at the protest to talk to the protesters." This is what Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said in an interview for BNR.

"I generally respect the form of protest because it is a way to disagree with someone's policy, the point is that this form of protest does not hurt innocent people from both protesters and law enforcement. I am sorry that there are several people injured.”

The Prime Minister announced for BNR that on Friday when his quarantine expires, he invites 10 representatives of the protesters for a conversation:

"The topic we need to discuss is nothing more than whether there are more constructive measures, and the protesters can give ideas, in order to manage next Covid wave and increase vaccination, which for me is a fundamental way to overcome the next crisis. Unfortunately, this crisis is coming at an alarming rate. What I would ask them for is just to wait until Friday."

"What I think can be done is to have a working group. After my quarantine expires, I have a booster dose, I would sit down and talk to these people and work out a new model," said Prime Minister Petkov.

Petkov explained that the government's measures will, from now on, be determined by the ability of hospitals to accept patients and the number of intensive care beds in the healthcare system.

The prime minister was adamant that the green certificate would not be revoked, but expressed concern that hospitals would not have the capacity to meet more people infected with Covid-19.

He said that if more than 80% of intensive care beds are occupied, additional measures will have to be taken.

Petkov added that the government's priority is for students to study in person, but no compromises will be made with people's health:

"The phases are 50%, 60%, 70% and 80% of the intensive beds. Now that we reach 80%, then we will give a one-week vacation, but there will be no long online studies because the results show that online training does not give good results that we once hoped for."

"I am healthy, I have three doses and I work from morning till night. I want to show the new model before the new Covid wave arrives," said the prime minister, who is under quarantine after participating in the NSAC, where Parliament Speaker Nikola Minchev was present and he turned out to be positive for Covid-19.



/BNR