12 km Queue of Cars at the Kulata Border Checkpoint to Greece

Business » TOURISM | July 4, 2020, Saturday // 10:11| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 12 km Queue of Cars at the Kulata Border Checkpoint to Greece


At 12 km there was a queue of waiting cars at the Kulata border checkpoint this morning. The traffic on E-79 is also heavy.

There are many Romanian tourists among the cars.

From Monday, tourists traveling from Bulgaria to Greece will be allowed only through the border crossing "Kulata" and after presenting a QR code. The other checkpoints will work, but only for Greeks, Bulgarian workers with the relevant documents, as well as property owners will pass through them.

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria