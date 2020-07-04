12 km Queue of Cars at the Kulata Border Checkpoint to Greece
At 12 km there was a queue of waiting cars at the Kulata border checkpoint this morning. The traffic on E-79 is also heavy.
There are many Romanian tourists among the cars.
From Monday, tourists traveling from Bulgaria to Greece will be allowed only through the border crossing "Kulata" and after presenting a QR code. The other checkpoints will work, but only for Greeks, Bulgarian workers with the relevant documents, as well as property owners will pass through them.
