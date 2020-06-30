Greece Travel Update: Mandatory Declaration and a Special Code 48 Hours Before Arrival
Bulgarians, as well as all foreigners arriving in Greece on July 1st, will fill out a mandatory declaration and will enter Greek territory with a special code from the authorities. The purpose of the measure is to be able to react immediately to a positive test for Covid-19, BNR reports.
From July 1, Greece will open all airports and ports for entry of foreigners.
For passengers traveling by plane, the declaration is required to be sent 48 hours before departure for Greece. The same is true for those entering Greece by ship. To cross the land border requires the presentation of a special code, possibly on paper.
The declaration is filled in all personal data, the country you come from and the place where you were in the last 15 days. The route in Greece must be indicated if you are going to visit several places, as well as the address where you will stay. If you travel by car and then use a ferry, the ticket is purchased with the same code.
In case you find yourself at the border among the tourists who are being tested for coronavirus, then one day you isolate yourself, until the results come out, at the address you specified in the declaration.
According to Greek authorities, more than 8,000 tourists entering the country will be tested for Covid-19 every day./Novinite.bg
