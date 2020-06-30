Greece Travel Update: Mandatory Declaration and a Special Code 48 Hours Before Arrival

Business | June 30, 2020, Tuesday // 09:42| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Greece Travel Update: Mandatory Declaration and a Special Code 48 Hours Before Arrival pixabay.com

Bulgarians, as well as all foreigners arriving in Greece on July 1st, will fill out a mandatory declaration and will enter Greek territory with a special code from the authorities. The purpose of the measure is to be able to react immediately to a positive test for Covid-19, BNR reports.

From July 1, Greece will open all airports and ports for entry of foreigners.

For passengers traveling by plane, the declaration is required to be sent 48 hours before departure for Greece. The same is true for those entering Greece by ship. To cross the land border requires the presentation of a special code, possibly on paper.

The declaration is filled in all personal data, the country you come from and the place where you were in the last 15 days. The route in Greece must be indicated if you are going to visit several places, as well as the address where you will stay. If you travel by car and then use a ferry, the ticket is purchased with the same code.

In case you find yourself at the border among the tourists who are being tested for coronavirus, then one day you isolate yourself, until the results come out, at the address you specified in the declaration.

According to Greek authorities, more than 8,000 tourists entering the country will be tested for Covid-19 every day./Novinite.bg

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria