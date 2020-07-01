Important: Greece Can Only be Entered Through the Kulata Border Checkpoint

From today, entry into Greece from Bulgaria will be possible only through the border checkpoint "Kulata - Promahon" by filling out a special online form 48 hours before the trip. The measure is part of measures taken so far by the government in Athens to combat the coronavirus.

At the border checkpoint "Kulata - Promahon" the cars pass quickly, BNR reports.

So far no tourists have returned. However, there are over 200 trucks waiting at the border. Traffic pressures are expected to change in the later hours.

Under the new rules, which Greece publishes in its State Gazette on Sunday evening, those who enter the country, regardless of how and from which country, including EU member states, are required to show a paper or electronic copy of the localization form. of passengers. Its abbreviated name required by the Greek authorities is PLF.

The control is carried out by the General Secretariat for Civil Protection of the National Public Health Organization, which is entrusted with the implementation of the medical control.

Until yesterday it was known that only two points between Bulgaria and Greece will allow tourists under the new rules - "Kulata" and "Makaza", and last night the Greek embassy announced that the only road through which it will be possible is "Kulata Promakhon."

Minutes ago, Greece closed its Eksohi border crossing for cars.

Only heavy trucks and seasonal workers can cross the border against a presented document.

The other checkpoints "Kulata", "Ivaylovgrad" and "Kapitan Petko Voyvoda" still miss tourists.

The "Kulata" remains the only safe point through which tourists can pass to our southern neighbor.