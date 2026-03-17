Middle East on Fire: UAE Airspace Closes While Israel Strikes Tehran and Lebanon

Early Tuesday, the United Arab Emirates briefly closed its airspace as its military scrambled to intercept incoming Iranian missile and drone attacks, with explosions reported over Dubai. The closure came amid a surge in Israeli strikes targeting both Tehran and Hezbollah positions in Lebanon, intensifying the ongoing Middle East conflict and further destabilizing regional energy supplies.

Israel announced a “wide-scale wave of strikes” across Iran’s capital and expanded its operations against Hezbollah militants in southern Lebanon. The escalation follows Iran’s repeated attacks on U.S. bases, Israel, and Gulf energy infrastructure, including commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. The strategic waterway, through which roughly one-fifth of global oil flows, has seen shipping slow to a trickle, driving Brent crude above USD 100 per barrel and stoking fears of a global energy crisis.

U.S. President Donald Trump said he had requested naval support from several countries to keep the Strait of Hormuz open, though no immediate commitments were reported. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi dismissed these efforts, stating the strait is effectively open - just not for the U.S., Israel, and their allies - and rejected claims that Tehran seeks a negotiated end to the conflict.

The UAE’s airspace closure was short-lived, with authorities reporting the situation stabilized and flights resuming. Earlier attacks had sparked fires at oil facilities in Fujairah and Abu Dhabi, though no injuries were reported from these incidents. The UAE’s long-haul carriers, Emirates and Etihad, face operational challenges amid ongoing Iranian strikes, including a drone attack at Dubai International Airport that ignited a fuel tank.

In Lebanon, the humanitarian situation worsened as Israel pressed its ground operations. More than one million civilians have been displaced since the beginning of Israeli strikes on March 2, with at least 886 deaths reported, including 111 children. Israeli military warnings ordered evacuations in southern villages, citing the presence of Hezbollah-linked infrastructure. Hospitals are overwhelmed, with thousands of casualties and makeshift shelters filling to capacity.

The conflict has also impacted Iran, where the Iranian Red Crescent reports over 1,300 deaths, and Israeli strikes have reportedly destroyed 85% of Iran’s air defenses and 70% of its missile launchers. In response, Hezbollah and Iran have launched intermittent rocket attacks into Israel, causing casualties and further destabilizing the region.

Economic repercussions are mounting worldwide. The partial shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz and repeated attacks on Gulf energy facilities have forced major energy producers to suspend operations. In the UAE, Adnoc’s production has been cut by more than half, and loading operations at Fujairah port have been repeatedly interrupted. This disruption has contributed to rising inflation pressures, prompting Australia’s Reserve Bank to raise interest rates from 3.85% to 4.1%, with other central banks watching closely amid global energy uncertainty.

Elsewhere in the Gulf, Qatar intercepted a missile, with falling debris sparking a minor fire but causing no injuries. The broader pattern of Iranian drone and missile attacks targets several Gulf states, adding to regional instability.

Meanwhile, Israel targeted senior Iranian officials, including Ali Larijani, head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, in Tehran, while also striking missile production sites and command centers across Tehran, Shiraz, and Tabriz. The Israel Defense Forces reported “significant achievements” in degrading Iran’s military capabilities and industrial infrastructure, while also targeting leaders of Iran-backed Palestinian groups in Gaza.