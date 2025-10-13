Bulgaria’s Customs Systems Fully Ready for Smooth Euro Transition
The Bulgarian Customs Agency has completed the adaptation of all its information systems ahead of the country’s transition to the euro, which is set to become Bulgaria’s official currency on January 1, 2026. The institution confirmed that the preparation process has been finalized, ensuring that all systems subject to modification are now fully operational and ready for the changeover.
As of October 1, 2025, updated versions of several core modules within the Bulgarian Automated Customs Information System (BACIS), including “SUA,” “Requests,” “Refund,” and “Subsequent Control”, were successfully deployed in the production environment. On the same date, the new “Requests under ZADS” module (version 0.0.4) was also integrated, developed as part of the project “1.2.2 Implementation of Changes in BACIS – SUA-Banderoli and Requests Modules,” in line with the National Plan for the Introduction of the Euro.
In total, more than 20 information systems were either partially or entirely updated as part of the preparation process. The Customs Agency emphasized that it remains one of Bulgaria’s most advanced public institutions in terms of digital transformation, with over 95% of all administrative procedures now conducted electronically. All customs declarations, as well as key customs and excise processes, are fully digitalized.
According to the agency, the transition to the euro will not require any procedural changes for economic operators. Businesses will continue submitting customs declarations through the existing E-Portal, following the established technical specifications and rules. The system will continue to support all currencies quoted by the Bulgarian National Bank, including the fixed exchange rate between the lev and the euro.
Recent data from customs information systems shows that the euro is already widely used in trade with non-EU countries. Over the past 18 months, 47% of import declarations, both in number and value, and 24% of export declarations, representing 55.5% of the total value of goods exported to third countries, were submitted in euros.
“The data clearly demonstrates that the euro is already an actively used currency by Bulgarian businesses, even in trade with third countries. Its official adoption will only make operations in the real economy more efficient,” commented Georgi Alexandrov, Deputy Director of the Customs Agency.
The agency noted that with the recent upgrades, it will ensure a seamless transition to the euro while maintaining the stable operation of all customs and excise systems.
