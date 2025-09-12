Drunken Rampage in Burgas: Ambulance Teams Attacked and Threatened with a Gun

Mystery Drone Found on Burgas Beach: Military Experts Investigate
A drone was discovered washed up on Burgas’ North Beach, in the Solnitske area, earlier on September 12
A 51-year-old man caused chaos in Burgas on Friday after attacking two ambulance teams in the Zornitsa district, leaving both medics and bystanders injured and shaken. The incident unfolded around 11:30 a.m. near the University Multi-profile Hospital for Active Treatment (UMBAL) during road repairs that slowed traffic.
According to ambulance driver Klimentin Milchev, the emergency crews had briefly stopped to provide official information when a car suddenly blocked their path. The driver, visibly intoxicated with bloodshot eyes and reeking of alcohol, began honking aggressively, shouting, and swearing at the medics. He then retrieved a metal pipe from his vehicle and started striking the ambulances.
As the situation escalated, the man re-entered his car and rammed both vehicles multiple times. Eyewitnesses tried to intervene and remove the keys from his car, but the attacker pulled out a gas pistol and aimed it at those nearby, threatening to kill them. A young man who attempted to disarm the assailant was struck by the car, sustaining a broken leg, while Milchev suffered a finger injury in the melee.
Dozens of bystanders witnessed the chaotic scene, with some recording videos of the attack. The police later confirmed the arrest of the 51-year-old man, identified as Svetlin S., near the hospital. Authorities reported that the weapon used in the confrontation was a gas pistol and that there was no further danger to the public.
The attack caused significant material damage to both ambulances and left the emergency teams highly stressed, although they escaped with only minor injuries. Police are reviewing video footage and conducting an investigation into the incident, which unfolded in front of numerous witnesses, including passers-by and vendors in nearby kiosks.
