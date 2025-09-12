Bulgarian Doctoral Student Anna-Maria Halacheva Recognized by European Commission

Get Ready, Bulgaria: Your Wallet Won’t Fit the New Euro Banknotes!
With Bulgaria set to adopt the euro on January 1, 2026, citizens will need to prepare not only for a new currency but also for practical adjustments such as wallets and cash handlin
Anna-Maria Halacheva, a doctoral researcher at the Institute of Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence and Technologies (INSAIT) at Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski," has been highlighted by the European Commission as an exemplary young European talent.
Her recognition appears in the strategic report From Promise to Progress: First Year in Office, which accompanied Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s annual address on September 10. According to Bulgaria’s Ministry of Education and Science, the country is among the few singled out with a concrete example of emerging scientific achievement.
Halacheva has earned the prestigious Google DeepMind scholarship and was named to Forbes Bulgaria’s “30 under 30” list for 2024. Her research focuses on 3D computer vision and robotics, specifically examining how autonomous robots perceive and navigate their environments.
Together with her team, she champions open research practices, encouraging international collaboration and innovation. Her work is supported by INSAIT and Sofia Tech Park, providing a platform for both scientific advancement and practical applications.
On Saturday, Bulgaria will see mostly sunny conditions across much of the country, though light
The wildfire in Rila Monastery Nature Park continues to expand, having already engulfed more than 700 acres
In Bulgaria, COVID-19 remains present, with cases showing a slight rise in recent weeks
On September 12, the weather across Bulgaria will be mostly cloudy, with cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds developing around and after midday.
The entire “Europe” (Evropa) highway will be accessible to traffic starting Sunday, announced Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Ivan Ivanov during a meeting of the Committee on Regional Policy
Bulgaria has secured 580,000 doses of flu vaccines for the upcoming autumn-winter season
Operation Rising Lion: Why and How Israel Attacked Iran
EU Population Grows by Over a Million, While Bulgaria Continues to Shrink