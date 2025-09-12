Bulgarian Doctoral Student Anna-Maria Halacheva Recognized by European Commission

Anna-Maria Halacheva, a doctoral researcher at the Institute of Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence and Technologies (INSAIT) at Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski," has been highlighted by the European Commission as an exemplary young European talent.

Her recognition appears in the strategic report From Promise to Progress: First Year in Office, which accompanied Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s annual address on September 10. According to Bulgaria’s Ministry of Education and Science, the country is among the few singled out with a concrete example of emerging scientific achievement.

Halacheva has earned the prestigious Google DeepMind scholarship and was named to Forbes Bulgaria’s “30 under 30” list for 2024. Her research focuses on 3D computer vision and robotics, specifically examining how autonomous robots perceive and navigate their environments.

Together with her team, she champions open research practices, encouraging international collaboration and innovation. Her work is supported by INSAIT and Sofia Tech Park, providing a platform for both scientific advancement and practical applications.