Bulgarian Doctoral Student Anna-Maria Halacheva Recognized by European Commission

Society | September 12, 2025, Friday // 11:00
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Doctoral Student Anna-Maria Halacheva Recognized by European Commission

Anna-Maria Halacheva, a doctoral researcher at the Institute of Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence and Technologies (INSAIT) at Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski," has been highlighted by the European Commission as an exemplary young European talent.

Her recognition appears in the strategic report From Promise to Progress: First Year in Office, which accompanied Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s annual address on September 10. According to Bulgaria’s Ministry of Education and Science, the country is among the few singled out with a concrete example of emerging scientific achievement.

Halacheva has earned the prestigious Google DeepMind scholarship and was named to Forbes Bulgaria’s “30 under 30” list for 2024. Her research focuses on 3D computer vision and robotics, specifically examining how autonomous robots perceive and navigate their environments.

Together with her team, she champions open research practices, encouraging international collaboration and innovation. Her work is supported by INSAIT and Sofia Tech Park, providing a platform for both scientific advancement and practical applications.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: INSAIT, halacheva, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Get Ready, Bulgaria: Your Wallet Won’t Fit the New Euro Banknotes!

With Bulgaria set to adopt the euro on January 1, 2026, citizens will need to prepare not only for a new currency but also for practical adjustments such as wallets and cash handlin

Society | September 15, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Only in Bulgaria: Imitation Cheese Sold Legally While Real Dairy Shrinks

In Bulgaria, imitation cheese is widely sold under the label of "imitation product," a practice virtually unique within the European Union

Business » Industry | September 15, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgarians Live the Shortest in the EU Despite Overall Gains

Eurostat’s latest preliminary figures show that life expectancy in the European Union climbed to 81.7 years in 2024

Society » Health | September 14, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

How Bulgaria’s Businesses Will Effortlessly Adapt to the Euro with Card Payments

With Bulgaria preparing to adopt the euro, merchants and consumers will benefit from a smoother, more efficient payment system

Business | September 14, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Workforce Boom: Returning Citizens and Foreign Workers Set New Records

Bulgaria is experiencing a surge in both returning Bulgarians and incoming foreign workers

Business | September 14, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgarian Homes Far More Affordable Than Western European Capitals

Housing in Bulgaria remains considerably more accessible than in most Western European countries

Business » Properties | September 13, 2025, Saturday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Warm Saturday Ahead, Showers and Storms to End the Weekend

On Saturday, Bulgaria will see mostly sunny conditions across much of the country, though light

Society » Environment | September 12, 2025, Friday // 17:01

Over 50 Responders Tackle Growing Wildfire in Rila Monastery Park

The wildfire in Rila Monastery Nature Park continues to expand, having already engulfed more than 700 acres

Society » Environment | September 12, 2025, Friday // 12:25

COVID-19 Cases in Bulgaria Rise Slightly, Prof. Kantardzhiev Urges Vaccination for Seniors

In Bulgaria, COVID-19 remains present, with cases showing a slight rise in recent weeks

Society » Health | September 12, 2025, Friday // 09:01

Rain and Thunderstorms Expected Across Bulgaria on September 12

On September 12, the weather across Bulgaria will be mostly cloudy, with cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds developing around and after midday.

Society » Environment | September 11, 2025, Thursday // 17:12

Bulgaria’s New 'Europe' Highway: Drivers Can Expect Full Access Very Soon

The entire “Europe” (Evropa) highway will be accessible to traffic starting Sunday, announced Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Ivan Ivanov during a meeting of the Committee on Regional Policy

Society | September 11, 2025, Thursday // 11:32

Bulgaria Orders 580,000 Flu Vaccines Ahead of Autumn-Winter Season

Bulgaria has secured 580,000 doses of flu vaccines for the upcoming autumn-winter season

Society » Health | September 11, 2025, Thursday // 10:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria