Bulgarian Villages Endure Six Days Without Power Amid Harsh Winter Conditions

The power outage in various regions of Bulgaria has led to serious concerns and protests from local residents. Many areas, including parts of the Lovech municipality, have experienced days without electricity, with some villages facing up to six days without power. Ignat Ignev, the mayor of Radyuven, called the situation a "crime" and "bordering on genocide," especially given the harsh weather conditions, including 15 cm of snow. Some villages, like Sokolovo, Dabrava, and Tepava, have been without electricity since December 25, severely impacting the residents' daily lives. Many have had to cancel holiday plans, and food products have spoiled due to the lack of refrigeration.

Stratsimir Petkov, the mayor of Lovech, confirmed that over 150 households in twelve villages remain without electricity. While some municipalities like Lovech and Apriltsi had their power restored, several individual homes were still without power. The lack of electricity has led to a water crisis in several settlements, as many rely on pumping stations. In some areas, food and water are being delivered to residents, but the communication with the electricity distribution company has been inadequate, with residents complaining that their calls are not answered.

As a result of these ongoing issues, residents in the Lovech region are organizing protests. On December 30, villagers are expected to block the Sofia-Varna road at the "Ablanitsa" junction for one hour. Their demands include compensation for the affected households and greater investment in the electricity distribution infrastructure. The residents are frustrated, with many pointing out that the company has not invested in necessary updates, including the poor condition of their vehicles. This has made it difficult for crews to reach the affected areas and repair the damage.

Meanwhile, over 200 residents in the Voneshta Voda area of Veliko Tarnovo have been without power for more than a week. The region, known for its tourism, has been hit particularly hard, with both locals and businesses struggling without electricity. Villagers in Dolni Damyanovtsi and Kisyovtsi have reported that they have been without power since December 21, and intermittent power supply has damaged electrical appliances. Many have resorted to purchasing generators, along with gasoline to fuel them.

In response to the widespread power failures, the authorities are considering legal action. The mayor of Lovech stated that a collective lawsuit against the electricity distribution company is being prepared, and affected residents plan to demand compensation from the state. The lack of investment and the outdated equipment of the distribution company have been highlighted as major contributors to the ongoing issues.

The Consumer Protection Commission (CPC) has urged those affected by the power outages to file complaints with the electricity distribution companies and seek assistance from consumer organizations. The CPC emphasized that consumers are entitled to compensation for damages caused by delayed repairs, and that the courts will assess whether the compensation is adequate.

Despite the ongoing issues in some areas, power has been fully restored in Western Bulgaria. Over 150 teams from the electricity distribution company “ERM Zapad,” in collaboration with local authorities and other state teams, worked tirelessly to repair the damage caused by fallen trees and broken poles, with the power being fully restored by the early hours of December 30.