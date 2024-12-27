Uncleaned Roads and Heavy Snowfall Disrupt Vitosha Ski Season Opening

Hundreds of people were unable to reach Vitosha Mountain for the much-anticipated start of the ski season, as the mountain’s two main access roads were not cleared of snow. The congestion of vehicles attempting to reach the Aleko hut began in Dragalevtsi, forming a traffic jam stretching for kilometers. The road was eventually closed due to a stuck snowplow. Police officers redirected traffic, but no public transport was operating from the area, according to BNT.

The situation is further complicated by the closure of the Simeonovski lift, the last operational lift to the mountain, which has been out of service since last year. With limited options for access, many visitors were left stranded at the base of the mountain.

Efforts to clear the roads were underway throughout the night, with teams working on snow removal and sanding the Dragalevtsi-Aleko and Boyana-Zlatni Mostove routes. However, the combination of heavy snowfall and strong winds caused significant snowdrifts in several sections, temporarily closing both roads to allow for further clearing. The Sofia Municipality stated that bus services 61 and 66, which connect to the mountain, have also been suspended until road conditions improve. Work continues in the Vitosha Nature Reserve to address the situation.

Elsewhere, the Borovets resort and the nearby town of Samokov faced additional challenges, as power outages left the ski area without electricity. Resort officials confirmed that skiing operations would remain suspended until at least noon. The heavy snowfall has caused widespread disruption, with teams across affected areas working to restore access and services as soon as possible.

