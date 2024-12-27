Uncleaned Roads and Heavy Snowfall Disrupt Vitosha Ski Season Opening

Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 26, 2024, Thursday // 10:24
Bulgaria: Uncleaned Roads and Heavy Snowfall Disrupt Vitosha Ski Season Opening

Hundreds of people were unable to reach Vitosha Mountain for the much-anticipated start of the ski season, as the mountain’s two main access roads were not cleared of snow. The congestion of vehicles attempting to reach the Aleko hut began in Dragalevtsi, forming a traffic jam stretching for kilometers. The road was eventually closed due to a stuck snowplow. Police officers redirected traffic, but no public transport was operating from the area, according to BNT.

The situation is further complicated by the closure of the Simeonovski lift, the last operational lift to the mountain, which has been out of service since last year. With limited options for access, many visitors were left stranded at the base of the mountain.

Efforts to clear the roads were underway throughout the night, with teams working on snow removal and sanding the Dragalevtsi-Aleko and Boyana-Zlatni Mostove routes. However, the combination of heavy snowfall and strong winds caused significant snowdrifts in several sections, temporarily closing both roads to allow for further clearing. The Sofia Municipality stated that bus services 61 and 66, which connect to the mountain, have also been suspended until road conditions improve. Work continues in the Vitosha Nature Reserve to address the situation.

Elsewhere, the Borovets resort and the nearby town of Samokov faced additional challenges, as power outages left the ski area without electricity. Resort officials confirmed that skiing operations would remain suspended until at least noon. The heavy snowfall has caused widespread disruption, with teams across affected areas working to restore access and services as soon as possible.

Sources:

  • Bulgarian National Television (BNT)
  • Bulgarian National Radio (BNR)
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: snow, Vitosha, mountain

Related Articles:

Winter Challenges Persist Across Bulgaria: Power Outages and Road Closures in Multiple Regions

|

Heavy Snowfall Leaves Borovets and Other Bulgarian Regions Without Electricity

|

Power Outages and Snow Challenges Hit Smolyan and Sofia

|

Bulgaria to Experience Snowy Start to Astronomical Winter This Weekend

|

Variable Conditions Across Bulgaria on December 2: Snow, Rain, and Clouds

|

Drivers in Bulgaria Urged to Prepare for Winter Roads as Snow Warnings Issued

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Winter Challenges Persist Across Bulgaria: Power Outages and Road Closures in Multiple Regions

The situation in several regions across Bulgaria remains challenging following heavy snowfall and strong winds

Society » Environment | December 27, 2024, Friday // 10:20

Heavy Snowfall Leaves Borovets and Other Bulgarian Regions Without Electricity

Borovets, one of Bulgaria's most popular ski resorts, has been left entirely without electricity, as confirmed by a statement on the resort's official Facebook page

Society » Environment | December 26, 2024, Thursday // 10:19

Bulgaria Faces Rain, Snow, and Ice Warnings During the Holidays

The holiday period in Bulgaria is expected to bring substantial precipitation and a notable drop in temperatures

Society » Environment | December 23, 2024, Monday // 16:19

Clouds, Rain, and Snow: Bulgaria's Weather Forecast for December 23

Monday will bring predominantly cloudy skies across Bulgaria, accompanied by moderate to strong south-southeasterly winds

Society » Environment | December 22, 2024, Sunday // 16:19

Power Outages and Snow Challenges Hit Smolyan and Sofia

Twelve villages in the Smolyan region remain without electricity due to heavy snowfall

Society » Environment | December 22, 2024, Sunday // 11:15

Bulgaria to Experience Snowy Start to Astronomical Winter This Weekend

Bulgaria is set to welcome astronomical winter with snow on Saturday

Society » Environment | December 20, 2024, Friday // 18:46
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria