US Navy Jet Shot Down in Friendly Fire During Red Sea Operations

Two US Navy pilots safely ejected over the Red Sea early Sunday after their F/A-18 fighter jet was accidentally shot down in what the US military described as a "friendly fire" incident. According to a statement from US Central Command (CENTCOM), one of the pilots sustained minor injuries.

The incident involved the guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg, which is part of the USS Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group. The cruiser mistakenly targeted the aircraft, which was operating from the USS Harry S. Truman, as reported by ABC News citing the CENTCOM release.

The US Navy has been conducting patrols in the region to counter attacks on commercial vessels by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, a situation exacerbated by the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. These patrols are part of broader efforts to ensure the safety of maritime operations in the area.

Just days earlier, on December 21, US forces carried out precision airstrikes in Yemen, targeting a missile storage facility and a command-and-control center used by the Houthis. That operation, which included the US Navy and Air Force, utilized F/A-18 aircraft and other military assets. CENTCOM forces also intercepted and destroyed multiple unmanned aerial vehicles and an anti-ship cruise missile launched by the Houthis over the Red Sea.

The US military has intensified its presence in the region to address growing threats to maritime security and to deter hostile actions from the Houthis. The friendly fire incident underscores the complexities and challenges of operating in such a tense and dynamic environment.

