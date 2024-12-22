Trump’s Return: Aid to Ukraine and Pressure on NATO Defense Budgets
Donald Trump is expected to continue providing military assistance to Ukraine during his second term, while pushing for NATO allies to significantly increase their defense spending
Two US Navy pilots safely ejected over the Red Sea early Sunday after their F/A-18 fighter jet was accidentally shot down in what the US military described as a "friendly fire" incident. According to a statement from US Central Command (CENTCOM), one of the pilots sustained minor injuries.
The incident involved the guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg, which is part of the USS Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group. The cruiser mistakenly targeted the aircraft, which was operating from the USS Harry S. Truman, as reported by ABC News citing the CENTCOM release.
The US Navy has been conducting patrols in the region to counter attacks on commercial vessels by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, a situation exacerbated by the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. These patrols are part of broader efforts to ensure the safety of maritime operations in the area.
Just days earlier, on December 21, US forces carried out precision airstrikes in Yemen, targeting a missile storage facility and a command-and-control center used by the Houthis. That operation, which included the US Navy and Air Force, utilized F/A-18 aircraft and other military assets. CENTCOM forces also intercepted and destroyed multiple unmanned aerial vehicles and an anti-ship cruise missile launched by the Houthis over the Red Sea.
The US military has intensified its presence in the region to address growing threats to maritime security and to deter hostile actions from the Houthis. The friendly fire incident underscores the complexities and challenges of operating in such a tense and dynamic environment.
Sources:
Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama has announced that TikTok will be banned in Albania for at least a year, starting in early 2025
Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to intensify efforts to expand military-patriotic education programmes for youth in Russia and occupied Ukrainian territories
Donald Trump is expected to continue providing military assistance to Ukraine during his second term, while pushing for NATO allies to significantly increase their defense spending
According to the Bulgarian Embassy in Berlin, no Bulgarian citizens were harmed in the recent attack at the Christmas market in Magdeburg
The United States has withdrawn a USD 10 million reward for the capture of Ahmed al-Sharaa (Abu Mohammad al-Julani), Syria's newly appointed leader and head of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group
On December 21, at least seven drones struck residential buildings in the Russian city of Kazan
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023