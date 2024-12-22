Bulgaria Works Towards Visa-Free US Travel with Lower Refusal Rates

The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has launched an awareness campaign aimed at reducing US visa refusals for Bulgarian citizens, with the goal of bringing the refusal rate below 3%. This would make Bulgaria eligible for visa-free travel to the United States, a significant milestone for many aspiring travelers. Currently, the refusal rate stands at just over 6%, a marked improvement from nearly 12% last year.

Maria Bakalova, a well-known Bulgarian actress who rose to fame in Hollywood in 2021, has joined the campaign, using her influence to help raise awareness. Eleonora Dimitrova, Director of the Strategic Communications and Public Diplomacy Directorate, highlighted the importance of Bakalova’s involvement, noting that the campaign aligns with her personal commitment to the cause, as she herself frequently travels to the US.

Dimitrova explained that Washington has set a clear condition: Bulgaria must reduce its refusal rate to below 3% to qualify for the coveted visa exemption. Although Bulgaria’s refusal rate has improved, it still needs to make significant progress to meet the target. Dimitrova emphasized that many applicants are often confused about which type of visa they need to apply for, pointing out that the two commonly known categories—tourist and work visas—are part of a much larger set of options.

One of the key objectives of the campaign is to reduce the demand for B1, B2, and tourist visas, encouraging applicants to apply for the appropriate category based on their specific travel purposes. The vizaacademy.bg platform has been created to educate people on the visa application process, addressing common misconceptions and providing practical advice for applicants. Dimitrova stressed the importance of being calm and confident during the interview, and of providing clear, honest answers.

A common myth is that applicants need a large sum of money in their bank accounts to secure a visa, but Dimitrova clarified that the main requirement is proving financial stability and showing strong ties to Bulgaria that would ensure applicants return after their trip. Additionally, Dimitrova debunked the idea that visa interviews are conducted only in English, explaining that interviews can be translated into Bulgarian if necessary.

The campaign aims to ensure that Bulgarian citizens are well-informed and prepared for the visa application process. In September next year, Bulgaria will learn whether the country has successfully reduced its visa refusal rate to below 3%. If that goal is achieved, Bulgarian citizens could soon be able to travel to the US without needing a visa.

Source: Nova TV