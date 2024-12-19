Two Bulgarian Managers Face Charges Over Misuse of EU Funds

World » EU | December 19, 2024, Thursday // 16:04
Bulgaria: Two Bulgarian Managers Face Charges Over Misuse of EU Funds

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) in Sofia has charged two executives of a Bulgarian company with fraud involving a waste processing project in Asenovgrad. The project, valued at nearly 3.46 million euros and co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), aimed to construct facilities for composting green and biodegradable household waste and pre-processing mixed household waste.

The investigation revealed that the suspects had submitted false information in 2022 regarding the professional qualifications of a key team member to secure the public procurement contract. This alleged deception led to the company receiving an advance payment of 412,000 euros, which was financed by the ERDF and national funds.

The fraud was uncovered during an inspection by the Management Board of the Operational Programme Environment. The findings were subsequently referred to the EPPO in February 2023. Following the investigation, the contract was terminated in April 2023, and the company refunded almost the entire advance payment.

The General Directorate of National Police (GDNP) provided support during the investigation. If convicted, the accused face prison sentences ranging from two to eight years.

The alleged fraud centered on securing the contract for constructing waste processing facilities in Asenovgrad. The project’s objectives included a composting plant and a pre-processing plant for household waste. The advance payment of 412,000 euros, or 811,285.72 leva, constituted part of the total project budget of 6,772,824.77 leva.

Sources:

  • Bulgarian Naional Radio (BNR)
  • Club Z
EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: EPPO, sofia, fraud

Related Articles:

Sofia Faces Transport Turmoil as Night Routes Are Axed and Workers Strike

Sofia's public transport system faces significant changes as a commission voted to close certain night bus routes

Society | December 19, 2024, Thursday // 17:36

Passenger Train Hits Car Near Verila, Disrupting Traffic and Injuring Driver

An accident this morning caused a disruption to train services between Sofia and Plovdiv

Society » Incidents | December 18, 2024, Wednesday // 13:04

Robbie Williams to Perform in Sofia as Part of 2025 Tour

Robbie Williams, the British pop icon, is set to perform in Sofia on September 28, 2025

Society | December 18, 2024, Wednesday // 12:00

Sofia Rolls Out Retro Christmas Tram for Holiday Fun

Starting from December 17 and running through December 25, Sofia Municipality is operating a festive retro Christmas tram

Society | December 17, 2024, Tuesday // 11:02

Taxi Drivers in Bulgaria Plan Nationwide Protest Over Insurance Costs

Taxi drivers are preparing to stage another protest due to the unresolved issue of rising "Third Party Liability" insurance policy costs

Society | December 16, 2024, Monday // 12:41

Sofia Real Estate: Rising Demand, Limited Supply, and Euro Impact in 2025

The real estate market in Sofia remains robust as the year draws to a close

Business » Properties | December 14, 2024, Saturday // 09:30
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

EU Calls for Progress in Bulgaria-North Macedonia Dispute at Brussels Summit

The President of the European Council, António Costa, expressed his personal commitment to addressing bilateral issues between countries as part of the EU enlargement process

World » EU | December 19, 2024, Thursday // 09:12

European Commission Approves €4.1 Billion Allocation to Ukraine

The European Commission has approved an allocation of nearly 4.1 billion euros to Ukraine as part of the first pillar of the country facility

World » EU | December 18, 2024, Wednesday // 14:48

Bulgaria Remains Last in the EU for Material Well-Being and GDP per Capita in 2023

Bulgaria continues to rank at the bottom of the European Union in terms of material well-being and GDP per capita for 2023

World » EU | December 17, 2024, Tuesday // 17:53

Two-Thirds of Bulgarians See Free Movement as Key Benefit of EU Membership

According to the latest national report for Bulgaria from the autumn 2024 edition of the Standard Eurobarometer, nearly two-thirds of Bulgarians view the free movement of people as the primary benefit of EU membership

World » EU | December 17, 2024, Tuesday // 09:33

German Chancellor Scholz Loses Confidence Vote, Sets Date for Snap Election

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz faced a confidence vote in the Bundestag on December 16, 2024, which ultimately resulted in a loss of support for his leadership

World » EU | December 16, 2024, Monday // 18:39

Bulgaria Faces EU Legal Pressure Over Waste, Road Tolls, and Digital Services

The European Commission has issued four reasoned opinions to Bulgaria, marking the final stage before potentially referring the country to the Court of Justice of the European Union

World » EU | December 16, 2024, Monday // 15:24
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria