Two Bulgarian Managers Face Charges Over Misuse of EU Funds

Sofia Faces Transport Turmoil as Night Routes Are Axed and Workers Strike
Sofia's public transport system faces significant changes as a commission voted to close certain night bus routes
The European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) in Sofia has charged two executives of a Bulgarian company with fraud involving a waste processing project in Asenovgrad. The project, valued at nearly 3.46 million euros and co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), aimed to construct facilities for composting green and biodegradable household waste and pre-processing mixed household waste.
The investigation revealed that the suspects had submitted false information in 2022 regarding the professional qualifications of a key team member to secure the public procurement contract. This alleged deception led to the company receiving an advance payment of 412,000 euros, which was financed by the ERDF and national funds.
The fraud was uncovered during an inspection by the Management Board of the Operational Programme Environment. The findings were subsequently referred to the EPPO in February 2023. Following the investigation, the contract was terminated in April 2023, and the company refunded almost the entire advance payment.
The General Directorate of National Police (GDNP) provided support during the investigation. If convicted, the accused face prison sentences ranging from two to eight years.
The alleged fraud centered on securing the contract for constructing waste processing facilities in Asenovgrad. The project’s objectives included a composting plant and a pre-processing plant for household waste. The advance payment of 412,000 euros, or 811,285.72 leva, constituted part of the total project budget of 6,772,824.77 leva.
The President of the European Council, António Costa, expressed his personal commitment to addressing bilateral issues between countries as part of the EU enlargement process
The European Commission has approved an allocation of nearly 4.1 billion euros to Ukraine as part of the first pillar of the country facility
Bulgaria continues to rank at the bottom of the European Union in terms of material well-being and GDP per capita for 2023
According to the latest national report for Bulgaria from the autumn 2024 edition of the Standard Eurobarometer, nearly two-thirds of Bulgarians view the free movement of people as the primary benefit of EU membership
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz faced a confidence vote in the Bundestag on December 16, 2024, which ultimately resulted in a loss of support for his leadership
The European Commission has issued four reasoned opinions to Bulgaria, marking the final stage before potentially referring the country to the Court of Justice of the European Union
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023