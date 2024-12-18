Robbie Williams to Perform in Sofia as Part of 2025 Tour

Robbie Williams, the British pop icon, is set to perform in Sofia on September 28, 2025, as part of his highly anticipated "Robbie Williams Live 2025" tour. The concert will take place at the Vasil Levski National Stadium, marking his debut performance in Bulgaria. Fest Team, the event organizers, are bringing the superstar to entertain the local audience with his high-energy performance.

The ticket sales for the show began on Thursday, December 19, exclusively for Fest Club members, with the general public able to purchase tickets starting on December 20. Prices for the event range from 110 to 300 leva, and tickets will be sold in stages, with limited availability at each price point. Once the available tickets for each category are sold out, the prices will be updated, according to the organizers.

This tour comes on the heels of Robbie Williams’ biographical musical film, Better Man, which is set to release in cinemas across the UK this December. Directed by Michael Gracie, known for The Greatest Showman, the film chronicles Robbie's journey from his childhood to his rise to fame with Take That and his successful solo career. In an interesting twist, the film features Robbie portrayed as a CGI monkey, a playful nod to his self-image as a "dancing monkey."

Born on February 13, 1974, Robbie Williams first gained fame as a member of the popular boy band Take That in the 1990s before going on to establish himself as one of the best-selling British solo artists of all time. The upcoming concert in Sofia is part of his long-awaited return to the stage, promising a memorable experience for his Bulgarian fans.

Source: Fest Team