Bulgaria and Greece See Reciprocal Holiday Tourism Surge This Season

Greek tourists are showing significant interest in spending the holiday season in Bulgaria this year. Travel agencies have reported a notable increase in bookings, with a Thessaloniki-based agency confirming that the number of clients heading to Bulgaria has doubled compared to the previous year. Popular destinations include the ski resorts of Bansko, Borovets, and Pamporovo, which remain highly sought after by Greek visitors.

In addition to ski resorts, many Greek tourists are opting for spa destinations like Velingrad and Hisarya to celebrate the holidays. There is also a growing trend of groups choosing church tourism, with visits to Bulgarian monasteries becoming increasingly popular.

Meanwhile, Bulgarian tourists are also heading to Northern Greece for New Year celebrations. Hoteliers in areas such as Thessaloniki, Halkidiki, and Kavala have reported an influx of bookings from Bulgarian visitors seeking a brief holiday escape.

Additionally, residents from the northern regions of Greece continue to visit Bulgaria for holiday shopping, boosting daily traffic through border crossings. This reciprocal exchange highlights the enduring popularity of both countries as holiday destinations for their neighboring tourists.

