Bulgaria's PM Urges Parliament to Prioritize Budget Adoption Amid Political Uncertainty

Politics | December 2, 2024, Monday // 11:21
Caretaker Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev emphasized that the adoption of the national budget remains a top priority for Bulgaria. He urged the 51st National Assembly to begin its work so that the budget can be discussed and approved. Glavchev noted that the Ministry of Finance has already prepared the budget and shared it with political parties. However, he pointed out that submitting the budget in a pre-election period could be risky, as changes between the first and second votes might destabilize the process. "It is better to clarify the situation before submitting the budget, as it can be derailed during the voting stages," he said.

Glavchev also commented on the ongoing impasse in the National Assembly, where the election of the Speaker has yet to take place. He called on politicians to find common ground and initiate constructive talks, which he believes should begin with the election of a Speaker. The caretaker prime minister expressed his surprise that the Speaker of Parliament is being treated as a potential acting prime minister, a role much lower in the state’s power hierarchy. "It is strange that the highest-ranking figure under the Bulgarian Constitution is being considered for such a position," he said, stressing the importance of forming a regular government with political support.

Regarding the upcoming budget, Glavchev reiterated that the government is ready to present it as soon as the political situation is settled. He underlined that Bulgaria must maintain a 3% budget deficit, in line with the country's objective to join the Eurozone. If a regular government is formed, it would be best for them to submit the budget for the following year. However, Glavchev emphasized that the caretaker government is prepared to act if needed, especially given the uncertainties surrounding the political situation. "If there is no government, submitting a budget would be a risky move during a pre-election phase," he added.

Glavchev also reassured the public that Bulgaria is not at risk of losing funds from the EU's Recovery Plan. He clarified that some laws need to be amended, but the European Commission remains patient and understanding. "There is no danger of losing money; the situation remains the same, and necessary modifications will be made to the relevant decisions," he explained.

The prime minister made these remarks during his attendance at the 133rd anniversary of the Military Medical Academy in Sofia. Glavchev wished the medical staff continued health and success in their work, highlighting the academy's high standards of professionalism. He praised it as one of the best hospitals in the country and a benchmark for quality healthcare.

Sources:

  • Bulgarian National Radio (BNR)
  • Bulgarian National Television (BNT)
Tags: Glavchev, Eurozone, Bulgaria, budget

