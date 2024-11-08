Borissov Claims New Early Elections in Bulgaria are Inevitable

Politics | November 8, 2024, Friday // 12:51
Bulgaria: Borissov Claims New Early Elections in Bulgaria are Inevitable

Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB and former Prime Minister, emphasized that Bulgaria is heading toward new early parliamentary elections. Speaking at the party's national meeting, he described this as the last opportunity for a wiser political approach before Monday. Borissov demanded an apology from Vice President Iliana Yotova or for President Rumen Radev to revoke the decree establishing the current parliament, following the presidential institution’s statement that the parliament is illegitimate and its powers should be contested by the Constitutional Court.

Borissov also criticized the political class for failing to facilitate a smooth transition or to congratulate the winners of the elections. Specifically, he took issue with Nikolai Denkov, the current co-chairman of "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) and former prime minister, for not congratulating GERB after their victory in the latest round of early elections. He further pointed out that all parties are now in full election mode, with GERB also gearing up for what he believes will be the eighth and ninth rounds of early elections.

He asserted that GERB is a legitimate party with significant support, urging everyone to consider their opponents in the region and how they have successfully navigated the political landscape.

Earlier in the day, "There Is Such a People" (TISP) announced that they would be filing a complaint with the Constitutional Court, requesting the partial annulment of the vote. They had gathered 67 signatures, exceeding the required 48, with support from WCC-DB, BSP, DPS under Jevdet Chakarov (Dogan faction), and part of the "Greatness" (Velichie) party. However, GERB, "Revival" (Vazrazhdane), and DPS-New Beginning (Peevski faction) did not sign the petition.

On the other hand, Nikolai Denkov from WCC-DB stated that his coalition would support any appeal concerning the elections held on October 27. He made it clear that the coalition would not engage in negotiations for the Speaker of the National Assembly unless Borissov clarified his stance on "DPS - New Beginning" and the role of Peevski. Denkov stressed that WCC-DB did not want to be used as a cover for a government they disagreed with, referencing Borissov’s ties to Peevski and New Beginning.

Denkov also pointed out that both TISP and Greatness had joined in the subscription for the complaint, and WCC-DB was preparing their own as well. He reaffirmed the coalition's support for any complaint related to election fairness, asserting that upholding the constitutional right to fair elections was paramount.

Tags: Borissov, elections, GERB

