European Defense Commissioner Candidate Calls for Preparation Against Russian Aggression

Andrius Kubilius, the candidate for European Commissioner for Defense and Space, emphasized the need for Europe to prepare for the most extreme military threats, including potential Russian aggression against EU member states. Speaking before several committees, including those on foreign affairs, industry, research, energy, transport, and human rights, Kubilius stressed the urgency of strengthening European defense mechanisms.

Kubilius highlighted the unpredictable nature of the US administration's upcoming strategy, noting that it will likely focus more on the strategic challenges posed by China. This shift, he argued, makes it essential for Europe to bolster its own defense capabilities. He pointed out that by 2025, Russia’s military spending could surpass the combined defense budgets of all EU member states, underscoring the need for a more robust defense union.

The candidate suggested that European defense should be prioritized within the EU budget and proposed that the European Investment Bank (EIB) take on a more significant role in funding defense initiatives. Kubilius also warned of threats to Europe’s peaceful existence beyond its borders, particularly in space. He pledged to collaborate with other member states to establish a European shield to protect against emerging security challenges.