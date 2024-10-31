Vestbee Announces Winter Pitch for European Startups to Connect with Global Investors

Calling all ambitious startups across Europe — this winter marks your chance to showcase your innovation to top global investors, secure funding, and gain critical market visibility. 

Vestbee, the leading European platform for startups, VC funds, and corporates, is excited to announce then Vestbee Winter Pitch program powered by HubSpot for Startups. This event is designed to bring together the most promising European startups and give them direct access to some of the world’s top investors and startup community. 

What’s in it for you?

A carefully selected cohort of the 100 best startups will gain access to the following benefits: 

  •  A chance to land funding. Startups will showcase their solutions in an exclusive Pitching Session to hundreds of Vestbee’s VC fund partners, including Vestbee’s own SPV, and investors such as Molten, Eleven Ventures, OTB Ventures, Heartcore Capital, Finch Capital, Partech, 7percent Ventures, Flyer One Ventures, 500 Emerging Europe, Presto Ventures, Day1 Capital, Truffle Capital, Elevator Ventures, FIRSTPICK, J&T Ventures, N1 Fund, Sunfish Partners, Roosh Ventures, Tilia Impact Ventures, GR Capital, Lead Ventures, Radix Ventures, and more.
  • Tailored investor introductions. Startups will receive personalized introductions to investors who are best aligned with their startup’s growth stage and needs. 
  • Exclusive tools and resources. Selected startups will gain access to valuable business tools and startup services from partners like Notion, Stripe, Slack, and more.
  • Global visibility and community. Founders can enhance their startup’s profile with media coverage and community exposure.

Who can apply? 

Vestbee Winter Pitch offers an unparalleled platform for all European early-stage startups raising or planning to raise pre-seed, seed, or Series A rounds. 

 

Apply now before the deadline on November 26, 2024

 

For additional information on the timeline, selection process, and the benefits of the Winter Pitch program, please visit: https://bit.ly/48l3ZPi 

