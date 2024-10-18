Bulgarian Town Hits Record Low of -4 Degrees as Autumn Cold Sets In
The first signs of cold weather this autumn have been confirmed, with the meteorologist on duty at the weather station on Mount Rozhen reporting significant drops in temperature. Chepelare recorded the lowest temperature at minus 4 degrees Celsius, while Rozhen experienced a slightly warmer minus 1 degree.
The meteorologist mentioned that temperatures in other locations were around the freezing mark this morning. In addition to the sub-zero temperatures, frost was also noted in Chepelare, Smolyan, Rozhen, and Rudozem.
Weekend Weather Forecast: Sunny Skies and Cool Temperatures for Bulgaria
The weather forecast for Saturday indicates mostly sunny conditions, although morning fog may linger in low-lying areas and near rivers
Sunny October 18 Ahead: Mild Temperatures Across Bulgaria
The weather forecast for October 18 in Bulgaria indicates mostly sunny conditions across the country
Bulgaria Faces Potential Legal Action from EU Over Air Quality Issues
Bulgaria may face the possibility of a new criminal procedure initiated by the European Commission due to air pollution concerns
Sunny Skies Expected Across Bulgaria with Strong Winds in the East
On October 17, Bulgaria will experience predominantly sunny weather
Cooler Temperatures and Sunny Skies Expected Across Bulgaria
Bulgaria is set for sunny weather on Wednesday, October 16
Bulgaria's Weather Forecast for October 15: A Mix of Sunshine and Fog
On October 15, 2024, Bulgaria will experience significant cloud cover across the country, with a detailed weather forecast outlining expected temperatures for the day.