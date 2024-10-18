Bulgarian Town Hits Record Low of -4 Degrees as Autumn Cold Sets In

The first signs of cold weather this autumn have been confirmed, with the meteorologist on duty at the weather station on Mount Rozhen reporting significant drops in temperature. Chepelare recorded the lowest temperature at minus 4 degrees Celsius, while Rozhen experienced a slightly warmer minus 1 degree.

The meteorologist mentioned that temperatures in other locations were around the freezing mark this morning. In addition to the sub-zero temperatures, frost was also noted in Chepelare, Smolyan, Rozhen, and Rudozem.