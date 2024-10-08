Palestinian Ambassador Confirms Discussions on Release of Bulgarian Hostages from Galaxy Leader Ship

Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Two Bulgarians in Turkey
Two Bulgarians tragically lost their lives in a serious accident in the Bolu province of northern Turkey
HOT: » Manager Talks: Nikolay Bachvarov on Leadership, Team Motivation and Market Resilience at Baumit Bulgaria
The Palestinian authorities will maintain their insistence on securing the release of the two Bulgarians captured from the Galaxy Leader ship, according to Dr. Nasri Abu Jaish, the newly appointed Palestinian ambassador to Bulgaria. Discussions regarding the release of hostages, including the Bulgarian nationals, are set to occur during a meeting later this month between representatives of the Palestinian National Authority and Hamas in Cairo.
Ambassador Jaish emphasized that the two Bulgarians are civilians and not involved in the conflict. He mentioned that the Palestinian authorities have consistently urged the Yemeni Houthis for their release. Following the presentation of his credentials and coinciding with the first anniversary of the Gaza war, Jaish called upon the international community to pay attention to the ongoing situation in the Middle East. He reiterated that the Palestinian authorities oppose civilian casualties anywhere globally.
The ambassador highlighted that the toll of the conflict on the Palestinian side has reached 42,000, with 16,000 of those being children. “We have asked the Houthis, Iran, and Hamas for the release of hostages, including the Bulgarians. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and our diplomatic teams are making significant efforts for this Cairo meeting, where the hostage issue will be discussed. While I cannot predict the outcome, it will certainly be addressed,” stated Dr. Nasri Abu Jaish.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged Bulgarian citizens residing in Iran to leave the country immediately due to rising tensions in the Middle East
The evacuation of Bulgarian citizens from Lebanon is underway
The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged all Bulgarian citizens to avoid travel to the Republic of Lebanon
Bulgaria is establishing an honorary consulate in Romania, based in Cluj-Napoca
Bulgaria and Saudi Arabia are moving forward with the signing of bilateral agreements aimed at enhancing cooperation in the economy and investment sectors
Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ivan Kondov recently discussed the prospects of visa-free travel to the United States with US Assistant Secretary of State James C. O'Brien
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023