EU Commission Calls Out Bulgaria on Racism, Legal Rights, and Noise Directive Compliance

The European Commission has issued an official warning to Bulgaria, along with two other member states, regarding the proper transposition of EU laws aimed at combating racism and xenophobia.

According to the Commission, the legal frameworks in Bulgaria, Estonia, and Ireland fail to adequately define racist and xenophobic motivations as aggravating factors for all criminal offenses. Moreover, they do not ensure that national courts can take these motivations into account during sentencing. Additionally, Bulgaria has received a reasoned opinion for inadequately implementing a directive concerning the right to access legal representation and communication during arrest, which outlines minimum standards for safeguarding the rights of the accused.

Furthermore, the Commission has sent Bulgaria an additional reasoned opinion indicating non-compliance with the framework decision regarding the European arrest warrant and the procedures for surrendering individuals between member states. Bulgaria has two months to respond to these procedures; otherwise, it may be referred to the EU Court for each instance of non-compliance.

The EC also communicated an official warning concerning Bulgaria's failure to adhere to the noise directive, which requires the creation of a strategic map outlining noise levels in major urban areas as a prerequisite for implementing noise reduction measures.

In the same correspondence, the Commission noted Bulgaria's inadequate transposition of the motor vehicle insurance directive. However, it announced a reduction in the fines imposed on Bulgaria due to partial compliance with EU regulations concerning electronic tolls.

