ATACMS Missiles Target Russian Radar, Creating Favorable Conditions for Ukrainian Strikes

Strikes Near Russian-Operated Air Base in Syria Mark New Phase in Israel's Military Campaign
Israeli forces executed strikes near the Syrian coast yesterday, with explosions reported in the vicinity of the Russian-operated Khmeimim Air Base
The Ukrainian military successfully struck a Russian radar station using ATACMS ballistic missiles, significantly impairing Moscow's capability to "detect, track, and intercept aerodynamic and ballistic targets," according to a report by Reuters.
While the Ukrainian military announced the operation via the Telegram app, they did not disclose the timing of the strike or the specific location of the Nebo-M radar station that was targeted. The military's statement indicated that the destruction of this radar would facilitate a more effective "air corridor" for deploying Storm Shadow and SCALP-EG cruise missiles.
The Ukrainian forces noted that only 10 operational Nebo-M systems remain in Russia, with each unit valued at over 100 million dollars. The United States provided long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine in the spring of this year. At that time, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan emphasized that Ukraine had pledged to use these weapons solely within its own territory.
Currently, Russian forces control approximately 18% of Ukraine's territory. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has urged Western allies to permit Ukraine to launch Western missiles, including US ATACMS and Britain's Storm Shadow, into Russian territory. However, after discussions with allies last month and following Zelensky's visit to the United States, Washington ultimately decided against granting this permission.
NATO's newly appointed Secretary General, Mark Rutte, is visiting Kyiv today in a show of support for Ukraine
A Russian missile attack on Kharkiv injured at least ten people last night
Ukraine is significantly ramping up its weapons production, with the capacity to manufacture 4 million drones annually
Romania is set to establish a new naval base aimed at training Ukrainian soldiers
Russian troops have made significant advances in Vuhledar, a strategic city in Donetsk Oblast. Analysts from DeepState have reported that Russian forces are posting photos of their flags in various parts of the city
The newly appointed Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, has emphasized that Ukraine will be his primary focus as he assumes the role
