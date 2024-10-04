ATACMS Missiles Target Russian Radar, Creating Favorable Conditions for Ukrainian Strikes

World » UKRAINE | October 3, 2024, Thursday
Bulgaria: ATACMS Missiles Target Russian Radar, Creating Favorable Conditions for Ukrainian Strikes

The Ukrainian military successfully struck a Russian radar station using ATACMS ballistic missiles, significantly impairing Moscow's capability to "detect, track, and intercept aerodynamic and ballistic targets," according to a report by Reuters.

While the Ukrainian military announced the operation via the Telegram app, they did not disclose the timing of the strike or the specific location of the Nebo-M radar station that was targeted. The military's statement indicated that the destruction of this radar would facilitate a more effective "air corridor" for deploying Storm Shadow and SCALP-EG cruise missiles.

The Ukrainian forces noted that only 10 operational Nebo-M systems remain in Russia, with each unit valued at over 100 million dollars. The United States provided long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine in the spring of this year. At that time, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan emphasized that Ukraine had pledged to use these weapons solely within its own territory.

Currently, Russian forces control approximately 18% of Ukraine's territory. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has urged Western allies to permit Ukraine to launch Western missiles, including US ATACMS and Britain's Storm Shadow, into Russian territory. However, after discussions with allies last month and following Zelensky's visit to the United States, Washington ultimately decided against granting this permission.

