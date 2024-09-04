Warm and Sunny Day Forecast, Thunderstorms Possible in Higher Elevations

Water Crisis in Bulgaria: Experts Cite Climate Change and Outdated Systems
The ongoing drought in Bulgaria is attributed to record-high temperatures and outdated infrastructure
The weather on September 5 is expected to be mostly sunny across the country. In the mountainous regions, cumulus clouds will form, leading to rain showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A light easterly-northeasterly wind will prevail, with a light to moderate northerly-northwesterly wind in Northeast Bulgaria. Daytime temperatures will range between 29°C and 34°C, with Sofia seeing highs around 30°C.
Along the Black Sea coast, the day will also be mostly sunny. Winds will be light to moderate from the north-northwest, shifting to easterly-southeasterly in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach between 27°C and 29°C, with sea water temperatures between 26°C and 27°C. The sea will have a wave height of 1 to 2 degrees on the Douglas scale.
In the mountains, the weather will be mostly sunny, but rain showers and thunderstorms are likely around midday and in the afternoon. Winds will be light to moderate from the north-northwest. Temperatures will reach around 23°C at 1,200 meters and approximately 16°C at 2,000 meters.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
The ongoing drought in Bulgaria is attributed to record-high temperatures and outdated infrastructure
On September 4, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather, with cumulus clouds forming in the afternoon
On Tuesday night, the weather across Bulgaria is set to improve, with a light to moderate wind blowing from the west, and from the east over eastern regions
On Monday, predominantly sunny weather is expected across Bulgaria.
Atmospheric pressure will remain steady, close to the monthly average, with no significant changes expected
A Yellow Code warning has been issued for showers and thunderstorms on Friday, covering the regions of Silistra, Razgrad, Targovishte, Shumen, Varna, Dobrich, Burgas, Kyustendil, Blagoevgrad, Pazardjik, and Smolyan
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023