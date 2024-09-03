Greece and Turkey Seek Alternative Transport Routes to Bypass Bulgaria

The 44th General Assembly of the Union of Road Transport Associations in the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Region (BSEC-URTA) and various major international transport events are currently underway in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, from September 2 to 6. The Chamber of Motor Carriers in Bulgaria is participating in this forum, which focuses on transportation policies and international cooperation. During the assembly, Bulgaria faced strong criticism for the disorganization at its border crossings.

Leaders from two major international organizations, IRU and BSEC-URTA, have expressed their disapproval of Bulgaria's handling of border issues, emphasizing the broader impact of local actions on global transport networks. Turkey and Greece have reportedly collaborated to seek an alternative transport corridor that would bypass Bulgaria. Negotiations are ongoing to determine whether this new route will involve the Ipsalav-Kipi border crossing or another ferry route.

BSEC-URTA's official statement highlighted concerns about Bulgaria's recent decision, made unexpectedly at the end of July 2024, to reinstate vehicle disinfection procedures at the "Captain Andreevo" and "Lesovo" checkpoints. The organization anticipates that Turkey will likely introduce similar measures on its borders with Bulgaria, further exacerbating delays. BSEC-URTA has urged both Bulgarian and Turkish members to press their national authorities to remove these inefficient and costly measures, which are significantly impacting logistics in the Black Sea region.

Despite efforts by international transport organizations to promote efficient and secure road transport through integrated systems and market connections, Bulgaria is accused by the Chamber of Motor Carriers of applying double standards and discriminatory practices concerning parking and disinfection fees. The Chamber criticized Bulgaria's reluctance to address warnings and proposals from transport organizations, warning that failure to adapt could isolate the country as global transport dynamics evolve.