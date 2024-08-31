Russian Airstrike on Kharkiv Kills Child and Destroys Residential Building

Russian aviation targeted a 12-story apartment building in Kharkiv, resulting in the death of a child and three others after the building caught fire, according to the city's mayor, Igor Terekhov. The attack left at least 28 people injured.

Terekhov reported on his Telegram channel that the strike occurred in the Nemishlian district, where a young girl was killed on a playground, and at least three others were injured. He also mentioned that Kharkiv was hit by Russian guided aerial bombs.

Ukraine, Kharkiv. A Russian airstrikes hits the entrance of a 12-story building. Three people have been reported dead.



One more hit occurred in Nemyshlyansky district. A girl was killed on a playground, three people were wounded.



Child murdering is russian culture. Russia is a…

Oleg Sinegubov, head of the Kharkiv regional administration, confirmed that at least five people were injured in the building. He further noted that an educational institution was destroyed in one of the strikes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky commented on the attack, stating that such airstrikes could have been prevented if the Ukrainian Air Force had the capability to destroy Russian warplanes on their territory. He emphasized that the strike involved a Russian guided air-to-air missile and that it would not have occurred if Ukrainian forces had been able to neutralize Russian aircraft at their bases.

In recent days, Ukraine has intensified its calls for Western partners to remove all restrictions on striking Russian territory with the weapons provided to them. So far, the US and other Western nations have permitted the Ukrainian Air Force to target only Russian sites close to the Ukrainian border.

Zelensky reiterated the need for decisive action from Ukraine's partners to halt this terror, arguing that it is necessary for the defense of Ukraine and the protection of lives. He stressed the importance of long-range capabilities and the fulfillment of agreements on air defense, which he believes are crucial to saving lives. His message was accompanied by a video from the site of the attack in Kharkiv.