Israel and Hamas Agree to Ceasefires for Polio Vaccination Campaign in Gaza

World | August 30, 2024, Friday // 09:00
Bulgaria: Israel and Hamas Agree to Ceasefires for Polio Vaccination Campaign in Gaza

Israel and Hamas have agreed to periodic ceasefires in the Gaza Strip to facilitate the immunization of approximately 640,000 children against polio, as announced by the World Health Organization. These pauses in fighting will occur over three consecutive days in different parts of the Gaza Strip. The first ceasefire will take place in the central region from 6:00 am to 3:00 pm, followed by the same schedule in the southern and then the northern regions.

Robert Wood, the US Deputy Representative to the United Nations, emphasized the severe threat posed by polio to the region and the critical need to create conditions for the vaccination campaign in Gaza. He expressed the United States' appreciation for the United Nations' leadership and urged all countries to support the safe and effective execution of the campaign.

In a related incident, Wood revealed that an internal communication error within the Israel Defense Forces led to the accidental shooting of a World Food Program vehicle. He stressed that Israel must not only acknowledge this mistake but also take immediate steps to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

The World Food Program had earlier announced a temporary suspension of its staff movements into Gaza after the incident, which involved a marked and authorized vehicle being shot at. Fortunately, no one was injured in the attack.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Israel, Hamas, Gaza, polio

Related Articles:

Israel Ends Gaza Operation

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Friday the conclusion of their operations in southern Gaza

World | August 30, 2024, Friday // 15:23

Hamas Rejects Israel's New Ceasefire Conditions, Delegation Exits Cairo Talks

Hamas has rejected the new conditions proposed by Israel for a ceasefire agreement

World | August 26, 2024, Monday // 11:03

Israel Declares 48-Hour Emergency Amid Rising Tensions with Lebanon

Israel has declared a 48-hour emergency due to escalating tensions with Lebanon

World | August 25, 2024, Sunday // 11:27

Businessman Killed in Istanbul Shooting; Suspects Flee to Bulgaria

On August 19, an Arab-Israeli businessman named Abdulkadir Anas was killed in Istanbul by unidentified attackers

Crime | August 20, 2024, Tuesday // 11:00

Blinken Announces Israel's Acceptance of Ceasefire Proposal, Urges Hamas to Join

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Monday that Israel has agreed to a bridging proposal aimed at advancing ceasefire talks, and urged Hamas to do the same before further negotiations set for later this week

World | August 20, 2024, Tuesday // 09:46

Blinken Arrives in Israel as Hostage Deal Negotiations Intensify

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Tel Aviv on Sunday to advance negotiations for a potential hostage deal between Israel and Hamas

World | August 19, 2024, Monday // 09:40
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Russian Helicopter with 22 On Board Missing in Kamchatka

A Russian helicopter with 22 people on board, including three crew members, has gone missing in the Kamchatka Peninsula

World » Russia | August 31, 2024, Saturday // 14:07

Kyiv's Invasion of Kursk Region Deemed Legal by NATO's Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has stated that Ukraine's invasion of the Russian Kursk region is legally justified due to Kyiv's right to self-defense

World » Ukraine | August 31, 2024, Saturday // 09:33

Romania Moves to Transfer Patriot Air Defense System to Ukraine

Romania's Ministry of National Defence has introduced a bill in Parliament to facilitate the transfer of a Romanian Patriot anti-aircraft missile system to Ukraine

World » Ukraine | August 31, 2024, Saturday // 04:08

Nationwide Blackout in Venezuela

Electricity has been cut off across Venezuela, including the capital Caracas

World | August 30, 2024, Friday // 23:09

Russian Airstrike on Kharkiv Kills Child and Destroys Residential Building

Russian aviation targeted a 12-story apartment building in Kharkiv

World » Ukraine | August 30, 2024, Friday // 23:08

Zelensky Dismisses Ukrainian Air Force Chief Following F-16 Loss

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed Mykola Oleschuk, the head of the Ukrainian Air Force

World » Ukraine | August 30, 2024, Friday // 23:02
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria