Israel Ends Gaza Operation
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Friday the conclusion of their operations in southern Gaza
HOT: » In the Wake of Global Upheaval: Bulgaria's Regression on LGBTQ+ Rights and Ukraine’s Bold Offensive
Israel and Hamas have agreed to periodic ceasefires in the Gaza Strip to facilitate the immunization of approximately 640,000 children against polio, as announced by the World Health Organization. These pauses in fighting will occur over three consecutive days in different parts of the Gaza Strip. The first ceasefire will take place in the central region from 6:00 am to 3:00 pm, followed by the same schedule in the southern and then the northern regions.
Robert Wood, the US Deputy Representative to the United Nations, emphasized the severe threat posed by polio to the region and the critical need to create conditions for the vaccination campaign in Gaza. He expressed the United States' appreciation for the United Nations' leadership and urged all countries to support the safe and effective execution of the campaign.
In a related incident, Wood revealed that an internal communication error within the Israel Defense Forces led to the accidental shooting of a World Food Program vehicle. He stressed that Israel must not only acknowledge this mistake but also take immediate steps to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.
The World Food Program had earlier announced a temporary suspension of its staff movements into Gaza after the incident, which involved a marked and authorized vehicle being shot at. Fortunately, no one was injured in the attack.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
A Russian helicopter with 22 people on board, including three crew members, has gone missing in the Kamchatka Peninsula
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has stated that Ukraine's invasion of the Russian Kursk region is legally justified due to Kyiv's right to self-defense
Romania's Ministry of National Defence has introduced a bill in Parliament to facilitate the transfer of a Romanian Patriot anti-aircraft missile system to Ukraine
Electricity has been cut off across Venezuela, including the capital Caracas
Russian aviation targeted a 12-story apartment building in Kharkiv
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed Mykola Oleschuk, the head of the Ukrainian Air Force
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023