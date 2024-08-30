Israel and Hamas Agree to Ceasefires for Polio Vaccination Campaign in Gaza

Israel and Hamas have agreed to periodic ceasefires in the Gaza Strip to facilitate the immunization of approximately 640,000 children against polio, as announced by the World Health Organization. These pauses in fighting will occur over three consecutive days in different parts of the Gaza Strip. The first ceasefire will take place in the central region from 6:00 am to 3:00 pm, followed by the same schedule in the southern and then the northern regions.

Robert Wood, the US Deputy Representative to the United Nations, emphasized the severe threat posed by polio to the region and the critical need to create conditions for the vaccination campaign in Gaza. He expressed the United States' appreciation for the United Nations' leadership and urged all countries to support the safe and effective execution of the campaign.

In a related incident, Wood revealed that an internal communication error within the Israel Defense Forces led to the accidental shooting of a World Food Program vehicle. He stressed that Israel must not only acknowledge this mistake but also take immediate steps to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

The World Food Program had earlier announced a temporary suspension of its staff movements into Gaza after the incident, which involved a marked and authorized vehicle being shot at. Fortunately, no one was injured in the attack.