Expert Reassures: No Risk of West Nile Fever Epidemic in Bulgaria

Bulgarians Opt for Expensive Quick Loans Over Credit Cards Despite Better Rates
In Bulgaria, there has been a significant rise in the use of quick loans, a trend driven by several factors
HOT: » In the Wake of Global Upheaval: Bulgaria's Regression on LGBTQ+ Rights and Ukraine’s Bold Offensive
Iva Hristova, the director of the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, reassured that there is no danger of a West Nile fever epidemic in the country. Speaking on BNT, she emphasized that the infection is transmitted by a specific type of mosquito, which is common in Bulgaria.
Hristova clarified that the disease is not contagious from person to person, making an epidemic unlikely. She noted that while cases of West Nile fever occur in Europe annually, Bulgaria has only seen a few, with some years recording no cases at all. The highest number of cases in Bulgaria was in 2018, with 15 reported.
Out of the three registered cases in Bulgaria this year, only one patient had traveled to Greece, where the situation is more severe. Hristova pointed out that Greece has experienced several epidemic outbreaks and currently accounts for about half of all cases reported in Europe.
Complications from the virus are rare, occurring in less than 1% of those infected. These complications primarily affect individuals over 65-70 years old, especially those with underlying health conditions that weaken the immune system. Hristova predicted that most people who contract the virus would experience no symptoms or only mild, flu-like illness.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
A fourth case of West Nile fever has been confirmed in Bulgaria, with the latest diagnosis reported in a patient from Sofia
The Ministry of Health has reported that two of the three individuals infected with West Nile fever in Bulgaria have died
New WHO/Europe report reveals high rates of unprotected sex among adolescents across Europe, with significant implications for health and safety
Dr. Hans Henri P. Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe, addressed the ongoing mpox situation
Bulgaria recorded a case of monkeypox in June 2023, involving a 36-year-old man who tested positive for a less severe strain of the virus
The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed the first case of monkeypox infection with the new strain outside Africa, detected in Swede
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023