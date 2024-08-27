US Allegedly Behind Arrest of Telegram Founder, Says Russian Official

World » RUSSIA | August 27, 2024, Tuesday // 11:52
Bulgaria: US Allegedly Behind Arrest of Telegram Founder, Says Russian Official Vyacheslav Volodin

Vyacheslav Volodin, the Chairman of the Russian State Duma, claimed today that the United States is behind the arrest of Pavel Durov, the founder and CEO of the Telegram messaging platform, in France. According to Volodin, the arrest, which occurred over the weekend, is part of a broader effort by the US to exert control over Telegram.

Durov, a Russian-born entrepreneur, was detained in France as part of an investigation into allegations including child pornography, drug trafficking, and illegal transactions on Telegram. Volodin accused the United States of using France to manipulate Telegram, though he provided no supporting evidence for his allegations.

"Telegram is one of the few major internet platforms not under US control," Volodin stated, suggesting that US President Joe Biden is seeking to gain control over Telegram ahead of the American presidential elections.

The White House has not yet commented on the arrest, and French President Emmanuel Macron has denied any political motivations behind it. Meanwhile, the Kremlin indicated that it has not yet reviewed the official French charges against Durov.

Telegram, which is based in Dubai and boasts about one billion users, is widely used in Russia, Ukraine, and other former Soviet states. The platform has become a crucial source of unfiltered information regarding the conflict in Ukraine, serving as a "virtual battlefield" for both Ukrainian and Russian officials.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Telegram, Russian, US, Volodin

Related Articles:

Ukraine Endures Second Night of Russian Airstrikes, Zelensky Calls for Long-Range Weapons

For the second consecutive night, Ukraine has endured a massive Russian attack, with at least two people reported dead in Kryvyi Rih

World » Ukraine | August 27, 2024, Tuesday // 09:45

Poland Scrambles Jets as Russian Strikes Intensify Across Ukraine

On August 26, the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces alerted residents that Polish and allied jets were deployed in southeastern Poland in response to a massive wave of Russian attacks across Ukraine

World » Ukraine | August 26, 2024, Monday // 12:02

Trump Plans to Include Elon Musk in Cabinet if Elected, Cites AI Expertise

Former President Donald Trump expressed his desire to include Tesla CEO Elon Musk in his cabinet if he is re-electe

World | August 26, 2024, Monday // 10:00

Bulgaria Ranks Second in EU for Companies Tied to Russian Interests

A recent study by Moody's reveals that Bulgaria is among the top European Union countries with a high concentration of companies connected to Russian entities

Business | August 25, 2024, Sunday // 12:01

French Authorities Arrest Telegram CEO Pavel Durov at Paris Airport

Pavel Durov, the founder of the Telegram messaging app, was detained by French authorities at an airport near Paris

World | August 25, 2024, Sunday // 11:34

On Independence Day, Ukraine Pushes Russian Forces from Kharkiv Region

The Ukrainian army is steadily pushing Russian forces out of the Kharkiv region, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

World » Ukraine | August 24, 2024, Saturday // 10:29
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Russia

Putin’s Decree: Russia Opens Doors to Those Rejecting Western Values

In a move reflecting its ongoing ideological battle with Western values, Russia has declared itself a "safe haven" for those looking to escape what it terms as "destructive neoliberal ideas" from their home countries

World » Russia | August 24, 2024, Saturday // 12:05

Deadly Hostage Situation Unfolds in Russian Prison

Inmates at a prison in Russia's Volgograd region took hostages on Friday

World » Russia | August 23, 2024, Friday // 15:28

Putin Accuses Ukraine of Attempting to Attack Kursk Nuclear Plant

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused Ukraine of attempting to attack the Kursk nuclear power plant

World » Russia | August 22, 2024, Thursday // 16:40

Russia Repels Ukrainian Incursion in Bryansk Region; Switzerland Joins EU Sanctions

Switzerland has announced its participation in the European Union's forthcoming 14th package of sanctions against Russia

World » Russia | August 22, 2024, Thursday // 09:00

Russian Authorities Target Italian Journalists for Reporting in Kursk

Russia has initiated a criminal case against Italian journalists who reported on the Ukrainian operation in the Kursk region

World » Russia | August 18, 2024, Sunday // 10:02

Russia Claims Western Involvement in Kursk Invasion and Nord Stream Attack, Threatens World War III

Russian MP Mikhail Sheremet has warned that the recent invasion of the Kursk region by Ukrainian forces has pushed the world closer to a potential global conflict

World » Russia | August 16, 2024, Friday // 11:13
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria