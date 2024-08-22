Bulgaria's Forecast: Rain in the West, Sun in the East

Cumulus clouds are expected to form over the western half of Bulgaria, bringing precipitation and thunderstorms to some areas, with conditions favorable for hail. In contrast, Eastern Bulgaria will enjoy mostly sunny weather. A weak wind will blow across much of the country, while a moderate east-northeast wind will prevail in the east, shifting to a northwest direction in the evening in the western regions. Maximum temperatures will vary, ranging from 27°-28° in the west to 36°-37° in Central and Eastern Bulgaria.

Along the Black Sea coast, the weather will remain mostly sunny, accompanied by a light to moderate northeasterly wind. Maximum temperatures in this area will reach 29°-32°, with sea water temperatures around 28°. The sea will be relatively calm, with a wave height of 1-2 points.

In the mountains, cumulus-rain clouds will also develop, leading to short-term precipitation and thunderstorms, particularly intense in the Central Stara Planina and the Western Rhodopes. A moderate east-northeast wind will prevail, with maximum temperatures around 23° at 1200 meters and 15° at 2000 meters altitude.

Looking ahead, sunny weather is expected to dominate in the coming days, with showers and thunderstorms more likely in the mountainous regions. In the lowlands, the chances of precipitation are lower, though isolated showers are still possible.

On Thursday, a moderate wind will continue to blow, from the north-northwest in Western and Central Bulgaria, and from the north-northeast in the east. By Friday, the wind in the western half of the country will weaken and subside, while in the eastern regions it will remain weak to moderate from the east-northeast. Maximum temperatures will generally range between 30° and 35° on most days across the country.