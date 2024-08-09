Bulgaria Expands Military Capabilities with Stryker Ammunition and German IRIS-T SLM System

Politics » DEFENSE | August 9, 2024, Friday // 08:08
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Expands Military Capabilities with Stryker Ammunition and German IRIS-T SLM System @Pixabay

Bulgaria has approved significant defense acquisitions, including ammunition for Stryker combat vehicles and a German air defense system, following a parliamentary vote. The decision includes the ratification of contracts to enhance the country’s military capabilities.

The contract for Stryker ammunition, valued at over million, has passed both readings in parliament. This ammunition will be delivered in batches over several years, with each batch subjected to rigorous testing before acceptance. The contract was approved with 125 votes in favor, 51 against, and no abstentions.

In addition to the Stryker ammunition, Bulgaria will acquire the German IRIS-T SLM air defense system as part of the European Sky Shield initiative. The system's contract is valued at 182,114,311 euros, or 356,184,000 leva, excluding VAT. This purchase includes the option to buy up to five IRIS-T SLM systems. The contract, with payments spread over 52 months, will be financed by the national budget and compensations expected from weapons and equipment donations to Ukraine.

The Defense Committee’s report outlines that the draft contract was received by the Ministry of Defense in response to a 2023 request. The Bulgarian Parliament's decision is based on the need to advance the Investment Expenditure Project (IPP) for acquiring basic combat equipment.

The IPP involves three main contracts: for Stryker combat vehicles, artillery and small arms, and guided anti-tank missiles like the Javelin. The Stryker ammunition contract will see deliveries starting in the second quarter of 2025 and ending in the third quarter of 2028. The estimated value of this contract is 64,880,655 dollars, with payments scheduled in installments.

During parliamentary debates, there was criticism from figures like Borislav Gutsanov and Ivelin Parvanov, who opposed the purchase. However, Defense Committee Chairman Hristo Gadjev emphasized the importance of maintaining a capable military and the need to proceed with the acquisition.

Bogdan Bogdanov from We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria (WCC-DB) assured that the new machines and ammunition are crucial for the initial testing of the combat equipment.

The project for acquiring the IRIS-T SLM air defense system includes the possibility of purchasing up to five units and one long-range IRIS-T SLX system, with prices valid until 2032. The first stage of financing for this project will come from Bulgaria’s defense budget and compensatory funds from weapon donations.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: stryker, German, Bulgaria, defense

Related Articles:

Boryana Kaleyn Secures Historic Olympic Silver for Bulgaria in Rhythmic Gymnastics

Boryana Kaleyn delivered an outstanding performance at the Olympic Games in Paris, securing a historic silver medal for Bulgaria in individual rhythmic gymnastics

Sports | August 9, 2024, Friday // 19:51

From Kharkiv to Paris: Semen Novikov Triumphs for Bulgaria, Dreams of Acceptance of Ukrainians

I hope I've brought a lot of joy to the Bulgarian people. I know Bulgaria has a strong appreciation for Russians, but I hope they will also come to appreciate Ukrainians

Sports | August 9, 2024, Friday // 13:04

Goritsa Grancharova-Kozhareva Appointed as New Acting Prime Minister of Bulgaria

President Rumen Radev has appointed Goritsa Grancharova-Kozhareva as the new acting Prime Minister of Bulgaria

Politics | August 9, 2024, Friday // 10:00

Historic Day for Bulgarian Sports: Four Medals in a Single Day at Paris Olympics!

On the 13th day of the Paris Olympic Games, Bulgaria celebrated its first gold medal

Sports | August 9, 2024, Friday // 09:36

Bulgaria Ratifies Defense Deals with Romania and Turkey

Bulgarian lawmakers have ratified two key memorandums of understanding with Romania and Turkey, focusing on regional military cooperation

Politics » Defense | August 8, 2024, Thursday // 19:49

EU Stands Against Bulgaria's School Ban on Non-Traditional Sexual Orientation

The European Commission reiterated its commitment to combating discrimination, inequality, and the challenges faced by the LGBTQ+ community in response to a new law in Bulgaria

Politics | August 8, 2024, Thursday // 18:04
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Defense

Bulgaria Ratifies Defense Deals with Romania and Turkey

Bulgarian lawmakers have ratified two key memorandums of understanding with Romania and Turkey, focusing on regional military cooperation

Politics » Defense | August 8, 2024, Thursday // 19:49

Bulgarian Military to Train Ukrainian Forces as Part of NATO Effort

Bulgarian military personnel will take part in training Ukrainian military forces within NATO member countries,

Politics » Defense | August 8, 2024, Thursday // 08:16

Bulgaria Moves Forward with Acquisition of German IRIS-T Air Defense Systems

The Defense Committee has endorsed the government's proposal for Bulgaria to acquire German IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile systems

Politics » Defense | August 6, 2024, Tuesday // 17:11

Bulgaria Seeks to Acquire IRIS-T Missile Systems from Germany

The Cabinet of Ministers has presented a project to the Parliament for investment spending aimed at acquiring IRIS anti-aircraft missile systems

Politics » Defense | August 3, 2024, Saturday // 20:00

Approval Secured for Stryker Combat Vehicle Ammo Purchase in Bulgaria

The Budget Committee in Bulgaria's National Assembly has given the green light for the acquisition of ammunition intended for Stryker combat vehicles

Politics » Defense | August 2, 2024, Friday // 12:16

FA-50 Fighter Jets: South Korea’s Key Offer to Bulgaria's Defense

South Korean defense firm Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) is pushing to expand its footprint in the global light combat aircraft market with an updated version of its FA-50 fighter jets

Politics » Defense | July 29, 2024, Monday // 18:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria