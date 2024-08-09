Bulgaria Expands Military Capabilities with Stryker Ammunition and German IRIS-T SLM System

Bulgaria has approved significant defense acquisitions, including ammunition for Stryker combat vehicles and a German air defense system, following a parliamentary vote. The decision includes the ratification of contracts to enhance the country’s military capabilities.

The contract for Stryker ammunition, valued at over million, has passed both readings in parliament. This ammunition will be delivered in batches over several years, with each batch subjected to rigorous testing before acceptance. The contract was approved with 125 votes in favor, 51 against, and no abstentions.

In addition to the Stryker ammunition, Bulgaria will acquire the German IRIS-T SLM air defense system as part of the European Sky Shield initiative. The system's contract is valued at 182,114,311 euros, or 356,184,000 leva, excluding VAT. This purchase includes the option to buy up to five IRIS-T SLM systems. The contract, with payments spread over 52 months, will be financed by the national budget and compensations expected from weapons and equipment donations to Ukraine.

The Defense Committee’s report outlines that the draft contract was received by the Ministry of Defense in response to a 2023 request. The Bulgarian Parliament's decision is based on the need to advance the Investment Expenditure Project (IPP) for acquiring basic combat equipment.

The IPP involves three main contracts: for Stryker combat vehicles, artillery and small arms, and guided anti-tank missiles like the Javelin. The Stryker ammunition contract will see deliveries starting in the second quarter of 2025 and ending in the third quarter of 2028. The estimated value of this contract is 64,880,655 dollars, with payments scheduled in installments.

During parliamentary debates, there was criticism from figures like Borislav Gutsanov and Ivelin Parvanov, who opposed the purchase. However, Defense Committee Chairman Hristo Gadjev emphasized the importance of maintaining a capable military and the need to proceed with the acquisition.

Bogdan Bogdanov from We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria (WCC-DB) assured that the new machines and ammunition are crucial for the initial testing of the combat equipment.

The project for acquiring the IRIS-T SLM air defense system includes the possibility of purchasing up to five units and one long-range IRIS-T SLX system, with prices valid until 2032. The first stage of financing for this project will come from Bulgaria’s defense budget and compensatory funds from weapon donations.