Bulgarian Wrestler Magomed Ramazanov Dominates in Olympic Opener

Sports | August 8, 2024, Thursday // 14:09
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Wrestler Magomed Ramazanov Dominates in Olympic Opener

Magomed Ramazanov kicked off his Olympic campaign in Paris with a commanding victory. The Bulgarian wrestler secured a 12:2 win against Canada's Alex Moore in the round of 16 in the 86-kilogram freestyle category.

Ramazanov dominated the early stages of the match, taking a 4:0 lead in the first half. Early in the second half, Moore managed to score a takedown, narrowing the gap to 4:2. However, Ramazanov quickly reasserted his control, turning his opponent and extending his lead to 12:2 before the match concluded.

With this victory, Ramazanov advanced to the quarter-finals, scheduled for later today. He will face Uzbekistan's Yavrail Shapiev, with their match expected to take place around 14:00.

