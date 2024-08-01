Weekend Weather: Heat Peaks on Friday, Rain Expected by Sunday

On Friday, Bulgaria will experience sunny weather with rising temperatures. The country, excluding the far eastern regions, faces Level 1 heat warnings. Maximum temperatures will range between 34 and 39 degrees, with Sofia reaching around 35 degrees. In Eastern Bulgaria, a weak to moderate east-southeast wind is expected.

In the afternoon, cloudiness will temporarily increase over the western regions, with a chance of isolated rain in the evening. At the seaside, it will remain sunny with moderate southeast winds, and temperatures will vary from 29 to 32 degrees. Sea water temperatures are expected to be between 27 and 28 degrees.

Sunny conditions will prevail in the mountains, though the massifs of Western Bulgaria will see more clouds in the afternoon, possibly leading to isolated rain. A light to moderate northwesterly wind will blow. Temperatures at 1200 meters will be about 29 degrees, and at 2000 meters, they will be around 21 degrees.

Saturday will bring short-term rainfall and thunderstorms to the western half of the country, spreading to Eastern Bulgaria on Sunday and the early days of the new week. Some areas may experience intense weather phenomena. Temperatures will remain largely unchanged on Saturday but are expected to drop on Sunday.

Rain is possible until Wednesday, followed by mostly sunny conditions with temperatures ranging between 31 and 36 degrees.