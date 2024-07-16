President Radev to Hand Over Second Government Mandate to CC-DB on July 22

President Rumen Radev will hand over the second exploratory mandate to form a government on Monday, July 22, to the prime minister candidate nominated by the second largest parliamentary group in the 50th National Assembly, Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria (CC-DB), the president's press office announced on Friday.

On Wednesday, CC-DB discussed their draft declaration with parliamentary groups, excluding MRF, to find a solution to the political crisis but announced they lacked the necessary support to implement the second mandate.

During a meeting with President Radev on Monday, CC-DB requested additional time to garner broad public support for their proposed declaration, which includes a package of anti-corruption legal reforms. The declaration outlines support for seven legislative initiatives and National Assembly decisions, including the election of members of the Anti-Corruption Commission, the adoption of a new Judiciary Act, and amendments to laws governing security services.