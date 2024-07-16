President Radev to Hand Over Second Government Mandate to CC-DB on July 22

Roberta Metsola re-elected as European Parliament President
Roberta Metsola was re-elected as President of the European Parliament for another half term of 2.5 years
President Rumen Radev will hand over the second exploratory mandate to form a government on Monday, July 22, to the prime minister candidate nominated by the second largest parliamentary group in the 50th National Assembly, Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria (CC-DB), the president's press office announced on Friday.
On Wednesday, CC-DB discussed their draft declaration with parliamentary groups, excluding MRF, to find a solution to the political crisis but announced they lacked the necessary support to implement the second mandate.
During a meeting with President Radev on Monday, CC-DB requested additional time to garner broad public support for their proposed declaration, which includes a package of anti-corruption legal reforms. The declaration outlines support for seven legislative initiatives and National Assembly decisions, including the election of members of the Anti-Corruption Commission, the adoption of a new Judiciary Act, and amendments to laws governing security services.
President Rumen Radev has said that Friday morning he will announce his decision when he will hand over the second exploratory mandate for the formation of a government.
It became clear on Wednesday that there is no support for the approach of Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria (CC-DB), putting the parliamentary group in a situation where they cannot form a government under the second exploratory mandate, Bozhidar Bo
National Assembly Deputy Chairman Yordan Tsonev of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) Friday said that he is part of the team of MRF Chairman Delyan Peevski and will remain on that team.
President Rumen Radev will hand over the second exploratory mandate for the formation of a regular government next week, he said here on Friday.
GERB leader Boyko Borissov Thursday said that his party will not make a coalition with the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF), as GERB stated as early as three months ago.
GERB-SDS wins the early parliamentary vote, as well as the European elections.
