Society | July 15, 2024, Monday // 16:00
Bulgaria: Burgas Wine Festival Kicks Off July 19 with Over 40 Wineries Showcasing Global Selections

The wine festival in Burgas starts on July 19 and presents over 40 wineries and distilleries

A world tasting jury will select the best wines in Bulgaria at the upcoming Burgas Wine Festival on July 19. This year it includes the special representatives of the International Organization of Vine and Wine (OIV) Sophie Pallas, Director of International Relations, and Prof. Vittorino Novello, Chairman of the OIV Viticulture Commission. They will evaluate all participants, selecting the best of them in 4 categories.

The winners of the difficult selection will be announced at the start of the Wine Festival on July 19 (Friday) at 17:00. The opening and awarding ceremony will take place in the presence of a number of official guests, including the mayor of Burgas Dimitar Nikolov, the executive director of the Executive Agency for Vine and Wine (EAVW) Krasimir Koev, the chairman of the National Chamber of Vine and Wine (NCVW) Yordan Chorbadjiyski , and the chairman of the Union of Oenologists in Bulgaria, Stanimir Stoyanov.

"For us, it is an honor and the fruit of hard and long-term work to attract such outstanding international experts in the field of wine to Bulgaria" - said Ivaylo Zheglov, manager of Expo Team OOD and organizer of the exhibition. "With this, we believe we are developing the wine industry in the country, bringing it up to global standards and making access to boutique wines and special selections much easier for a wider audience."

Wine and Spirits Fest Burgas will be held for the 12th time in Burgas from July 19 to 21, every day from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the ICCB - International Congress Center Burgas, Black Sea Hall, at the city's Maritime Station (Morska Gara Burgas).

The wine festival brings together more than 40 wineries and distilleries from around the world, and visitors can taste among an abundance of more than 350 wines and spirits. Among them are Zelanos Winery, Dives Estate Winery, Noya Winery, Bratanovi Winery, Villa Justina Winery, Katarzyna Estate Winery, Black Sea Gold Winery, Staro Oryahovo Winery, Edoardo Miroglio Winery, Santa Sara Winery, Maryan Winery, Winery Damianitsa Winery, Kapatovo Winery, Chateau Baralli Winery, Once concept wines, Lege Artis, Best Wine, Proftrade, Delion, Jinvira Winery, Micro Winery Terra Divine, Gorun Winery, Ouzo 7, Moutai, Kavarna Vodka Museum, Vidinska Gamza Winery, Hinapska from the village of Glozhene Bulgaria, Sundance wines, Sveti Vrach Winery, Rupel Winery, Dionis Elena, Kosev Winery.

The Sofia Rakia Museum will also take a special part with its selection of liqueur wines from Sardinia - Myrtle, made from the sacred plant of Aphrodite, which also has healing properties and is used for respiratory and viral conditions.


About the Wine Festival:
The wine festival Wine and Spirits Fest Burgas is held for the 12th year in a row in Burgas. It brings together boutique winemakers whose exceptional selections and high-quality production impress consumers from around the world.
Website: https://winefest.bg/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wine.spirits.fest.burgas

