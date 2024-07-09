Crisis on the Islands: Greece Battles Water Shortages Amid Tourist Boom

Society » ENVIRONMENT | July 10, 2024, Wednesday // 11:01
Bulgaria: Crisis on the Islands: Greece Battles Water Shortages Amid Tourist Boom @Pixabay

Greece's famed islands are grappling with a water crisis just as they brace for a surge in tourist arrivals during peak season. On Naxos, the largest reservoir has dried up completely, now serving only as a refuge for turtles navigating its muddy shallows. This depletion has devastated local agriculture, with seawater intrusion into empty irrigation wells severely damaging the island's prized potato harvest.

Mayor Dimitris Lianos of Naxos described the dire situation: "There has been a severe lack of rainfall throughout the Mediterranean and especially on Naxos; our reservoirs are empty." This scarcity comes at a critical time as millions of tourists flock to Greece annually to enjoy its ancient sites and picturesque beaches. However, the escalating impacts of climate change, including rising temperatures and reduced rainfall, threaten the sustainability of Greece's vital tourism sector.

In response to the crisis, authorities on several islands are implementing stringent measures. On Karpathos, restrictions on pool filling have been enforced, while on Thassos in the north, efforts are underway to procure a desalination unit to purify seawater for drinking. The prolonged absence of rain across most of Greece has exacerbated the water supply challenges, leaving officials, farmers, and scientists deeply concerned about the future.

Naxos, a mountainous island in the Aegean with a population of 20,000, faces acute water shortages exacerbated by its popularity and arid climate. During the summer peak, tens of thousands of tourists inundate its shores daily, placing immense strain on its depleted resources. The island's two reservoirs, currently holding only 220,000 cubic meters of usable water—just a third of last year's capacity—are emblematic of the severity of the crisis.

Mayor Lianos outlined mitigation efforts, including the deployment of three portable desalination plants to treat seawater for residential, hospitality, and recreational use. However, farmers, like Stelios Vatracocoilis, who cultivate Naxos' renowned potatoes, are left grappling with compromised irrigation wells contaminated by seawater intrusion. This contamination occurs when freshwater levels drop, allowing saltwater to infiltrate, severely impacting crop yields.

Vatracocoilis lamented the repercussions: "It's a significant setback because we never expected climate change to directly impact us in this way." The Naxos potato, cherished for its buttery flavor and safeguarded under EU regulations against imitation, faces a drastic reduction in production this year due to saline irrigation water.

As Greece navigates this unprecedented water crisis, exacerbated by climate change-induced challenges, the nation faces a critical test in safeguarding its environmental sustainability and economic vitality, especially in its iconic island destinations.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: greece, islands, water, lianos, Naxos

Related Articles:

FLiRT Variant Emerges: Greece Faces New COVID-19 Challenge

A new variant of COVID-19, referred to as FLiRT, has been identified in Greece

Society » Health | July 9, 2024, Tuesday // 14:21

North Macedonia's President Asserts No Constitutional Changes Required by Bulgaria Agreement

In her first interview as president, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova emphasized that North Macedonia has fulfilled its obligations under the Prespa Agreement ahead of schedule

World » Southeast Europe | July 5, 2024, Friday // 09:39

Tourist Season Sees Price Increases for Coffee and Soft Drinks in Greece

The prices of coffee and soft drinks in Greece have increased starting today

World » Southeast Europe | July 1, 2024, Monday // 16:02

Greece Warns North Macedonia's New Leadership Over Treaty Violations

Greece has issued a stern warning to the new leadership of the Republic of North Macedonia

World » Southeast Europe | June 27, 2024, Thursday // 09:31

Beat the Heat: Free Mineral Water Giveaway Hits Sofia's Streets!

Today, due to high summer temperatures, the Metropolitan Municipality of Sofia will distribute free mineral water to citizens

Society » Environment | June 20, 2024, Thursday // 12:50

Sofia Water Prices Set to Increase

Following a recent court ruling that raised the rate of return for "Sofia Waters"

Society | June 18, 2024, Tuesday // 12:19
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Bulgaria Braces for Extended Heatwave and High Fire Risk

The current heatwave in Bulgaria shows no signs of abating for at least the next ten days, with warm nights also expected

Society » Environment | July 10, 2024, Wednesday // 14:00

Yellow Heat Warning Issued for Bulgaria with Highs Reaching 39°C

A yellow warning code for high temperatures has been issued across Bulgaria for today and tomorrow

Society » Environment | July 10, 2024, Wednesday // 09:26

Hot Spell Hits Bulgaria: Highs of 39°C Expected in Coming Days

In the upcoming days, Bulgaria is set to experience scorching temperatures ranging between 35 to 39 degrees Celsius

Society » Environment | July 9, 2024, Tuesday // 18:19

Earth's Temperature Soars: Record 1.5°C Increase in One Year

Over the past year, global temperatures have surged by 1.5 degrees Celsius

Society » Environment | July 9, 2024, Tuesday // 13:00

Bulgaria's Black Sea Coast and Mountains to Escape Heat Wave Today

Today, the weather will remain sunny and hot

Society » Environment | July 9, 2024, Tuesday // 08:54

June 2024 Breaks Temperature Records: Trends Point to Hottest Year Yet

June 2024 has marked the warmest month on record

Society » Environment | July 8, 2024, Monday // 11:21
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria