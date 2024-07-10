WCC-DB Divided Over Government Proposal

"We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) remains divided on whether to propose a cabinet should it receive a third exploratory mandate from the president, reported BNR from sources within the coalition. Following a meeting of the parliamentary group yesterday, no consensus was reached, prompting leaders to convene today at the Chairman's Council for further deliberations.

Within the coalition, the DSB and "Yes, Bulgaria" factions have proposed differing approaches: one advocating for a technical government and the other for a programmatic one. However, WCC-DB is skeptical about forming a stable anti-corruption government in the current 50th National Assembly.

According to Boyko Rashkov, an MP from WCC-DB, the prospect of early elections looms large: "WCC-DB lacks the necessary majority to orchestrate a coalition. It is increasingly likely that we will move towards new elections."

The indecision within WCC-DB underscores the challenges in navigating Bulgaria's political landscape amidst calls for governmental stability and anti-corruption efforts. As discussions continue among coalition members, the direction of Bulgaria's political future remains uncertain, with potential implications for the country's governance and electoral strategies.