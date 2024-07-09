Bulgaria's Black Sea Coast and Mountains to Escape Heat Wave Today

Hot Spell Hits Bulgaria: Highs of 39°C Expected in Coming Days
In the upcoming days, Bulgaria is set to experience scorching temperatures ranging between 35 to 39 degrees Celsius
Today, the weather will remain sunny and hot. A light to moderate wind will blow from the north-northeast, with maximum temperatures ranging from 34° to 39°, and reaching 33° in Sofia, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).
In the mountains, it will also be sunny, although there will be temporary increases in cloudiness over the Rilo-Rhodope region in the afternoon. The wind will be light to moderate from the east-northeast.
Along the Black Sea, the weather will be mostly sunny with moderate northeast winds. Maximum temperatures will range between 28° and 32°. The sea water temperature will be between 25° and 26°, with sea conditions rated at 2-3 points.
Over the past year, global temperatures have surged by 1.5 degrees Celsius
June 2024 has marked the warmest month on record
The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued a yellow warning code for high temperatures across the entire country today
The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued a yellow code warning for high temperatures today in 14 regions of Bulgaria
This weekend in Bulgaria will be sunny and hot, with temperatures steadily climbing
