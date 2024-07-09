Bulgaria's Black Sea Coast and Mountains to Escape Heat Wave Today

Society » ENVIRONMENT | July 9, 2024, Tuesday // 08:54
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Black Sea Coast and Mountains to Escape Heat Wave Today @Pixabay

Today, the weather will remain sunny and hot. A light to moderate wind will blow from the north-northeast, with maximum temperatures ranging from 34° to 39°, and reaching 33° in Sofia, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

In the mountains, it will also be sunny, although there will be temporary increases in cloudiness over the Rilo-Rhodope region in the afternoon. The wind will be light to moderate from the east-northeast.

Along the Black Sea, the weather will be mostly sunny with moderate northeast winds. Maximum temperatures will range between 28° and 32°. The sea water temperature will be between 25° and 26°, with sea conditions rated at 2-3 points.

