Peevski Calls for Meeting with Dogan to Unify DPS

Politics | July 8, 2024, Monday // 16:20
Bulgaria: Peevski Calls for Meeting with Dogan to Unify DPS

Delyan Peevski, chairman of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), has called for a complete unification with Ahmed Dogan. Peevski made this statement after meeting with some of the party's regional structures in Sofia, as reported per BNT.

"From now on, it's his move. Today I call on him and tell him - I am ready to meet. The colleagues are also ready to meet him. We must be one and not split our party," Peevski said, referring to Dogan.

When asked why Dogan did not invite him to the meeting in Rosenets, Peevski responded, "It is his decision."

Peevski also mentioned that some of his colleagues in the party have faced "extreme harassment, threats, and pressure" in recent days, and indicated that complaints will be filed in due course.

"No one can afford it, least of all a few individuals who want to destroy it because of their ambitions. The colleagues do not accept this and insist that we be together," Peevski stated.

When questioned about who the disruptors are and whether Jevdet Chakarov is involved, Peevski noted that Chakarov personally called some of the regional members to discourage them from attending the Sofia meeting.

"DPS achieved the result of being the second party, having 47 deputies, and no one can afford to ruin this. From my side, there is no issue - I am ready for us to be together, I want us to be together and DPS to move forward unitedly," he affirmed.

Regarding the second mandate, Peevski said DPS will first reach out to other parliamentary groups to see if they are ready to support them. "We will not gamble the state. If we see from the letters that there is a chance for a majority, we take it and continue," he explained. The parliamentary group will decide who will take the mandate. "I can also take it, with an announced candidate for prime minister, but I will not be a candidate for prime minister," Peevski added.

Hamdi Iliyazov, the regional chairman of DPS Targovishte, claimed that Jevdet Chakarov had told him not to attend the Sofia meeting. "We stand for unity, behind Mr. Peevski and Mr. Dogan. The problem with us was Ceyhan Ibryamov, who in his fifth or sixth term wanted to break the organization. Now he wants to break the DPS in the whole of Bulgaria because he is looking for a place, there is nowhere to go, nobody likes him," Iliyazov stated.

Dogan and Peevski might meet.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: DPS, Peevski, Dogan

Related Articles:

Shake Up in Bulgaria's Most Controversial Party: Civil War in DPS? Dogan and Peevski Might Meet

Dogan's meeting with the deputies lasted more than four hours, during which he instructed them not to support the government proposed by GERB

Politics | July 7, 2024, Sunday // 11:15

Bulgarian Politics: WCC-DB Hold the Key to Government says Kostadinov, Peevski Demands New Elections

Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of the right-wing party "Revival" (Vazrazhdane), emphasized that his party is not engaging in negotiations with other political entities for the formation of a government

Politics | July 4, 2024, Thursday // 13:39

Turmoil in DPS as Another MP Ousted from Parliamentary Group

The Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) has removed another member from its parliamentary group amid ongoing internal divisions centered around the "Peevski-Dogan" axis

Politics | July 4, 2024, Thursday // 13:32

Borissov Stuns Bulgaria with Election Declaration Amid Political Chaos

Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, declared to journalists in parliament that negotiations for a second or third mandate are off the table, asserting that Bulgaria is heading towards elections

Politics | July 4, 2024, Thursday // 10:51

Bulgaria's DPS Party in Turmoil: Peevski vs. Dogan Leadership Clash

Delyan Peevski, leader of Bulgaria's Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), stated on the sidelines of parliament that he intends to honor the will of the people amid political tensions within his party

Politics | July 3, 2024, Wednesday // 10:15

Bulgaria's Socialists Could Secure Government for GERB and DPS, Votes Short by 7

GERB and DPS are seven votes short of forming a regular government

Politics | July 1, 2024, Monday // 15:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgarian Socialist Party's Kornelia Ninova Warns of Severe National Crisis

The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) representative and former leader, Kornelia Ninova, described the country’s situation as a collapse of statehood

Politics | July 8, 2024, Monday // 18:11

Bulgarian Authorities Arrest Zlatomir Devlenski, Chairman of 'Rusophiles' Movement (UPDATED)

Bulgarian authorities have taken into custody Zlatomir Devlenski, the chairman of the National Movement "Rusophiles" - Plovdiv

Politics | July 8, 2024, Monday // 14:34

Shake Up in Bulgaria's Most Controversial Party: Civil War in DPS? Dogan and Peevski Might Meet

Dogan's meeting with the deputies lasted more than four hours, during which he instructed them not to support the government proposed by GERB

Politics | July 7, 2024, Sunday // 11:15

Survey: Bulgaria Leads NATO Nations in Desire to Leave

A recent survey has revealed that while the majority of Bulgarians support their country's NATO membership

Politics » Defense | July 6, 2024, Saturday // 08:16

Turmoil in 'Greatness': Nikolay Markov No Longer a Member of the Party

Nikolay Markov, who until recently served as chairman of the parliamentary group of Bulgaria's newest right-wing party "Greatness," is not actually a member of the party

Politics | July 6, 2024, Saturday // 08:03

Bulgarian Socialist Party Eyes Third Mandate to Form a Government

The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) anticipates receiving its third mandate to form a government

Politics | July 5, 2024, Friday // 17:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria