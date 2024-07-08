Peevski Calls for Meeting with Dogan to Unify DPS

Delyan Peevski, chairman of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), has called for a complete unification with Ahmed Dogan. Peevski made this statement after meeting with some of the party's regional structures in Sofia, as reported per BNT.

"From now on, it's his move. Today I call on him and tell him - I am ready to meet. The colleagues are also ready to meet him. We must be one and not split our party," Peevski said, referring to Dogan.

When asked why Dogan did not invite him to the meeting in Rosenets, Peevski responded, "It is his decision."

Peevski also mentioned that some of his colleagues in the party have faced "extreme harassment, threats, and pressure" in recent days, and indicated that complaints will be filed in due course.

"No one can afford it, least of all a few individuals who want to destroy it because of their ambitions. The colleagues do not accept this and insist that we be together," Peevski stated.

When questioned about who the disruptors are and whether Jevdet Chakarov is involved, Peevski noted that Chakarov personally called some of the regional members to discourage them from attending the Sofia meeting.

"DPS achieved the result of being the second party, having 47 deputies, and no one can afford to ruin this. From my side, there is no issue - I am ready for us to be together, I want us to be together and DPS to move forward unitedly," he affirmed.

Regarding the second mandate, Peevski said DPS will first reach out to other parliamentary groups to see if they are ready to support them. "We will not gamble the state. If we see from the letters that there is a chance for a majority, we take it and continue," he explained. The parliamentary group will decide who will take the mandate. "I can also take it, with an announced candidate for prime minister, but I will not be a candidate for prime minister," Peevski added.

Hamdi Iliyazov, the regional chairman of DPS Targovishte, claimed that Jevdet Chakarov had told him not to attend the Sofia meeting. "We stand for unity, behind Mr. Peevski and Mr. Dogan. The problem with us was Ceyhan Ibryamov, who in his fifth or sixth term wanted to break the organization. Now he wants to break the DPS in the whole of Bulgaria because he is looking for a place, there is nowhere to go, nobody likes him," Iliyazov stated.

Dogan and Peevski might meet.