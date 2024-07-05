'This is the End of Greatness' - Bulgarian Party Disintegrates

Former deputy chairman of the "Greatness" parliamentary group, Darin Georgiev, has announced the demise of the "Greatness" party, attributing its collapse to its founder, Ivelin Mihailov.

Georgiev criticized Mihailov as the behind-the-scenes figure responsible for the party's downfall, referring to him as "the so-called member of the Greatness party."

Despite expressing loyalty to the ideals of "Greatness" (Velichie), Georgiev hinted at the possibility of participating in future elections under a different political banner due to procedural violations that have rendered the party untenable.

Acknowledging the turmoil within the party, Georgiev stated unequivocally, "Yes, this is the end of the Greatness political party."

Moreover, Georgiev disclosed his role in discussions following the imprisonment of several MPs, indicating his efforts to safeguard their interests amid contentious parliamentary proceedings orchestrated by Ivelin Mihailov.

Earlier developments revealed that six MPs have decided to depart from the Greatness parliamentary group. The exodus includes Krasimira Katincharova, Juliana Mateeva, Pavlin Petrov, Irena Neginova, Larisa Savova, and Rositsa Kalinova.

With this mass departure, the Greatness parliamentary group effectively dissolves, failing to meet the minimum requirement of 10 members needed to maintain parliamentary status.

