Affordable Eats: Sofia Ranks Among Europe's Top Cities for Foodies

Holiday rental search engine Holidu has compiled a list ranking European cities based on their affordability for food and drink enthusiasts. Using cost-of-living data from Numbeo, Holidu has categorized cities by the average cost of items such as a bottle of wine and a mid-range meal for two, offering a comprehensive guide for foodies of varying budgets.

Belgrade emerges as a top destination, where an average mid-range three-course meal for two costs less than 30 euros. Known for its lively atmosphere and diverse culinary scene, from upscale dining options to budget-friendly street food, Belgrade caters to a wide range of tastes and preferences.

Budapest, beloved for its thermal spas, stunning architecture, and vibrant nightlife, also ranks highly on the list. In addition to its cultural attractions, Budapest offers excellent dining experiences at affordable prices. A meal in an inexpensive restaurant averages around 6.56 euros, making it an ideal destination for budget-conscious travelers.

Sofia, often overshadowed by Bulgaria's ski resorts and coastal towns, emerges as a hidden gem for food enthusiasts. The Bulgarian capital boasts a youthful vibe and a burgeoning food scene with a variety of independent eateries. Visitors can enjoy a cheap meal for an average of 7.67 euros or opt for a mid-range meal for two costing approximately 30.67 euros, along with affordable prices for beer and coffee.

Further down the list, cities like Krakow, Zagreb, Prague, Porto, Warsaw, Bucharest, and Split also offer enticing culinary experiences at relatively affordable prices, making them attractive destinations for food lovers seeking value for money in Europe.

Conversely, cities like Oslo, Zurich, Geneva, Reykjavik, Copenhagen, Helsinki, London, Dublin, Stockholm, and Paris are noted for their higher costs when it comes to dining out, with mid-range meals for two often exceeding 90 euros in some locations. These cities reflect a higher standard of living and correspondingly higher prices for dining and entertainment.