Affordable Eats: Sofia Ranks Among Europe's Top Cities for Foodies

Business » TOURISM | July 4, 2024, Thursday // 11:52
Bulgaria: Affordable Eats: Sofia Ranks Among Europe's Top Cities for Foodies Photo: Stella Ivanova

Holiday rental search engine Holidu has compiled a list ranking European cities based on their affordability for food and drink enthusiasts. Using cost-of-living data from Numbeo, Holidu has categorized cities by the average cost of items such as a bottle of wine and a mid-range meal for two, offering a comprehensive guide for foodies of varying budgets.

Belgrade emerges as a top destination, where an average mid-range three-course meal for two costs less than 30 euros. Known for its lively atmosphere and diverse culinary scene, from upscale dining options to budget-friendly street food, Belgrade caters to a wide range of tastes and preferences.

Budapest, beloved for its thermal spas, stunning architecture, and vibrant nightlife, also ranks highly on the list. In addition to its cultural attractions, Budapest offers excellent dining experiences at affordable prices. A meal in an inexpensive restaurant averages around 6.56 euros, making it an ideal destination for budget-conscious travelers.

Sofia, often overshadowed by Bulgaria's ski resorts and coastal towns, emerges as a hidden gem for food enthusiasts. The Bulgarian capital boasts a youthful vibe and a burgeoning food scene with a variety of independent eateries. Visitors can enjoy a cheap meal for an average of 7.67 euros or opt for a mid-range meal for two costing approximately 30.67 euros, along with affordable prices for beer and coffee.

Further down the list, cities like Krakow, Zagreb, Prague, Porto, Warsaw, Bucharest, and Split also offer enticing culinary experiences at relatively affordable prices, making them attractive destinations for food lovers seeking value for money in Europe.

Conversely, cities like Oslo, Zurich, Geneva, Reykjavik, Copenhagen, Helsinki, London, Dublin, Stockholm, and Paris are noted for their higher costs when it comes to dining out, with mid-range meals for two often exceeding 90 euros in some locations. These cities reflect a higher standard of living and correspondingly higher prices for dining and entertainment.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: destination, food, prices, sofia

Related Articles:

Sofia Airport Surpasses Pre-Pandemic Passenger Levels in 2023

In 2023, Sofia Airport saw a significant recovery in passenger numbers, surpassing pre-pandemic levels observed in 2019

Business » Tourism | July 7, 2024, Sunday // 23:00

Sofia Plans Significant Increase in Tourist Tax Rates

Sofia is set to increase its tourist tax

Business » Tourism | July 6, 2024, Saturday // 23:00

Sofia Shooting Horror: Deadly Attack Unfolds in Broad Daylight

In Sofia's "Moderno Predgradie" neighborhood, a shooting incident has resulted in one fatality and two injuries

Crime | July 4, 2024, Thursday // 17:11

Sofia Set to Expand Opalchenska Street Starting July 16

The expansion of Sofia's "Opalchenska" street is set to commence on July 16

Society | July 4, 2024, Thursday // 14:16

Bulgaria's Real Estate Boom: Varna Outpaces Sofia in Price Growth

In Bulgaria, residential property prices are on the rise, with Varna leading the charge ahead of even Sofia

Business » Properties | July 2, 2024, Tuesday // 09:10

Tourist Season Sees Price Increases for Coffee and Soft Drinks in Greece

The prices of coffee and soft drinks in Greece have increased starting today

World » Southeast Europe | July 1, 2024, Monday // 16:02
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Tourism

Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 to Feature Airbridges

The project for Terminal 3 at Sofia Airport includes plans for airbridges and the option for passengers to walk to and from the planes

Business » Tourism | July 1, 2024, Monday // 08:14

Lifeguard Shortage Deepens in Bulgaria Despite High Pay and New Safety Measures

Despite relatively high pay, Bulgaria faces a deepening shortage of lifeguards for the season

Business » Tourism | June 23, 2024, Sunday // 12:00

Sofia Among the Top Risers in Cost of Living for Foreigners

Sofia has climbed six places to occupy the 162nd position in the 2024 cost of living ranking

Business » Tourism | June 23, 2024, Sunday // 10:00

Top Travel Fears for Bulgarians: This Common Problem Tops the List

Bad weather and natural disasters ruining vacations are the primary concern for 39% of Bulgarians,

Business » Tourism | June 22, 2024, Saturday // 11:30

Sofia's Vitosha Boulevard Among Europe's Priciest Shopping Streets

Vitosha Boulevard in Sofia ranks 51st among Europe's most expensive shopping streets, according to a study by an international consulting firm

Business » Tourism | June 22, 2024, Saturday // 09:30

"Bulgaria Air" with Direct Flights from Varna to Prague and Frankfurt

At the beginning of the summer, the Bulgarian national carrier once again pleasantly surprised all travelers with the opening of two new direct lines

Business » Tourism | June 21, 2024, Friday // 14:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria