Affordable Eats: Sofia Ranks Among Europe's Top Cities for Foodies

Sofia Airport Surpasses Pre-Pandemic Passenger Levels in 2023
In 2023, Sofia Airport saw a significant recovery in passenger numbers, surpassing pre-pandemic levels observed in 2019
Holiday rental search engine Holidu has compiled a list ranking European cities based on their affordability for food and drink enthusiasts. Using cost-of-living data from Numbeo, Holidu has categorized cities by the average cost of items such as a bottle of wine and a mid-range meal for two, offering a comprehensive guide for foodies of varying budgets.
Belgrade emerges as a top destination, where an average mid-range three-course meal for two costs less than 30 euros. Known for its lively atmosphere and diverse culinary scene, from upscale dining options to budget-friendly street food, Belgrade caters to a wide range of tastes and preferences.
Budapest, beloved for its thermal spas, stunning architecture, and vibrant nightlife, also ranks highly on the list. In addition to its cultural attractions, Budapest offers excellent dining experiences at affordable prices. A meal in an inexpensive restaurant averages around 6.56 euros, making it an ideal destination for budget-conscious travelers.
Sofia, often overshadowed by Bulgaria's ski resorts and coastal towns, emerges as a hidden gem for food enthusiasts. The Bulgarian capital boasts a youthful vibe and a burgeoning food scene with a variety of independent eateries. Visitors can enjoy a cheap meal for an average of 7.67 euros or opt for a mid-range meal for two costing approximately 30.67 euros, along with affordable prices for beer and coffee.
Further down the list, cities like Krakow, Zagreb, Prague, Porto, Warsaw, Bucharest, and Split also offer enticing culinary experiences at relatively affordable prices, making them attractive destinations for food lovers seeking value for money in Europe.
Conversely, cities like Oslo, Zurich, Geneva, Reykjavik, Copenhagen, Helsinki, London, Dublin, Stockholm, and Paris are noted for their higher costs when it comes to dining out, with mid-range meals for two often exceeding 90 euros in some locations. These cities reflect a higher standard of living and correspondingly higher prices for dining and entertainment.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
The project for Terminal 3 at Sofia Airport includes plans for airbridges and the option for passengers to walk to and from the planes
Despite relatively high pay, Bulgaria faces a deepening shortage of lifeguards for the season
Sofia has climbed six places to occupy the 162nd position in the 2024 cost of living ranking
Bad weather and natural disasters ruining vacations are the primary concern for 39% of Bulgarians,
Vitosha Boulevard in Sofia ranks 51st among Europe's most expensive shopping streets, according to a study by an international consulting firm
At the beginning of the summer, the Bulgarian national carrier once again pleasantly surprised all travelers with the opening of two new direct lines
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU