Sunny and Warm Weather Ahead Amid Fire Risk in Bulgaria

An orange and yellow fire danger warning has been issued for several areas in North and parts of South-West Bulgaria. The alerts are active for Vidin, Pleven, Gabrovo, Veliko Tarnovo, Pazardzhik, and parts of Blagoevgrad region. In these areas, the risk of very strong fires with partial or complete entrainment of tree crowns is significant. Ground teams will find it impossible to contain front lines, necessitating strikes with retardant agents. Citizens are urged by the Fire Department to avoid leaving unextinguished cigarettes and refrain from burning lawns and stubble.

A sunny and warm period is forecasted, with weather patterns returning to a typical summer rhythm in the coming days. On Thursday, daytime temperatures will range between 25 and 30 degrees. Cloud cover will remain dynamic, with afternoon showers and thunderstorms expected in the Rilo-Rhodope massifs. Along the sea coast, cloudiness will break with potential isolated local showers along the southern coast. Temperatures will reach 28-30 degrees, and sea water temperatures will be around 25-26 degrees. The sea will be rough, with waves up to one and a half meters high on open beaches.

On Friday, cloud cover will persist along the Black Sea coast with conditions for weak local precipitation. However, the rest of the country will experience sunny weather with daytime temperatures ranging between 28 and 33 degrees. The weekend will be marked by sunny skies without disturbances, and temperatures will continue to rise. In typically hot areas, thermometers will reach up to 33-34 degrees in the afternoon. The coast will also enjoy sunny weather with air temperatures around 29-30 degrees. Although the sea will remain rough, there will be a noticeable reduction in roughness by Monday afternoon.