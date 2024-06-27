Heat Recedes as Storms and Hailstorms Expected in Western Bulgaria

The heat is easing, and there may be storms and hailstorms in parts of Western Bulgaria. According to the forecast from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, today will be mostly sunny. In the afternoon, cumulus-rain clouds will develop over the western half of the country, bringing short-term rain and thunderstorms, with conditions for hail in some areas.

Maximum temperatures will range between 30°C and 35°C, though it will be cooler along the Black Sea, with temperatures in Sofia reaching around 30°C. Along the Black Sea coast, it will remain mostly sunny. Maximum temperatures there will be between 26°C and 28°C, with sea water temperatures at 25-26°C.

In the mountains of Western and Central Bulgaria, powerful cumulonimbus clouds will form around and in the afternoon, resulting in short-term, temporarily intense rain showers accompanied by thunderstorms. There are also conditions for hail in these regions.