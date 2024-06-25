Fugitive 'Brendo' Requests to Serve Sentences in Bulgaria

Crime | June 25, 2024, Tuesday // 13:49
Bulgaria: Fugitive 'Brendo' Requests to Serve Sentences in Bulgaria

Evelin Banev, known as "Brendo", who had been on the run for six years, surrendered to Bulgarian authorities yesterday and is now incarcerated at Central Sofia Prison. He has expressed his wish to serve his six-year sentence for drug trafficking in Bulgaria, in addition to facing separate sentences in Italy and Romania totaling 30 years.

The Sofia City Court is expected to set a date for a hearing to consider Banev's request.

Banev's unexpected appearance occurred yesterday morning at 7:30 a.m. in front of Sofia Central Prison, where he announced his intention to begin serving his 2018 sentence for drug trafficking. Following identification procedures and medical examinations, he was subsequently transferred to prison.

In 2021, Banev was apprehended near Kyiv after being found in a residence where a drug laboratory was discovered.

Tags: sentence, Bulgaria, Brendo, Banev

